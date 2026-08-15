Padres storm back from 3-run deficit to beat the Guardians 7-5, win 6th straight

CLEVELAND (AP) — Luis Campusano and Xander Bogaerts each drove in three runs, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered for the fifth time in nine games and the San Diego Padres overcame an early three-run deficit to defeat the Cleveland Guardians 7-5 on Friday night.

The Padres have won six straight and 16 of 20 since July 24 while the Guardians have dropped five of their last six and are 8-18 since the All-Star break.

Campusano had a pair of doubles, including one off the wall in right-center with the bases loaded in the fifth inning to drive in two runs and give the Padres a 5-3 lead.

Bogaerts hit a towering two-run homer to left-center in the fourth to get the Padres within a run. Tatis tied it on the first pitch of the fifth when he connected on an elevated sinker from Cleveland starter Gavin Williams (11-7) for a solo shot to left field.

Cleveland's Nathaniel Lowe had three hits and drove in a pair of runs. The first baseman went opposite field to left for his 14th home run in the second and then had an RBI base hit in the third to extend Cleveland's lead to 3-0. Brayan Rocchio also went deep with one out in the third when he lined an elevated sinker by Padres stater Michael King (8-8) over the wall in right.

King went six innings and allowed five runs. The right-hander had allowed only one run in seven previous outings against Cleveland, which included two starts.

Bradgley Rodriguez allowed a leadoff hit in the ninth but retired the next three batters for his first major-league save.

Williams gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Up next

Cleveland was set to go with LHP Joey Cantillo (8-7, 3.91 ERA) on Saturday. San Diego had not announced a starter.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here