ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is set to host talks Friday with Saudi Arabia and Turkey under a trilateral defense pact that treats an attack on any member as an attack on all three, two security officials said.

The talks in Islamabad will focus on developments in the Middle East, including ongoing attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the meeting publicly.

Pakistan has said that the agreement is purely defensive in nature and it is not against anyone, including Iran, and that the trilateral alliance reflects a shared desire to strengthen strategic security cooperation.

Senior diplomats as well as defense and military officials from the three countries are expected to discuss ways to deter threats, expand military cooperation, share intelligence and strengthen defense industry ties, the officials said. Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir will attend the meeting.

Asif has said that Pakistan will use “whatever means are available” to defend Saudi Arabia against attacks from the Houthis.

However, Pakistan is still making efforts with help from countries in the Middle East, including Qatar, to urge the United States and Iran to return to the negotiation table to end the conflict in the region and beyond through talks. Pakistan in June had brokered an interim deal between the two sides.

Friday's meeting of the Strategic, Political and Defense Committee falls under the Joint Mecca Defense Agreement , which was signed in August in the Saudi holy city of Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s government has not released details ahead of the meeting, but authorities have declared a local holiday in Islamabad to limit public movement as part of security measures for the gathering. Islamabad traffic police have announced road diversions and advised motorists to use alternative routes to accommodate the movement of foreign delegations.

During a previous meeting in Riyadh, the three sides had vowed to immediately implement what they said were their collective defense commitments, including arrangements for the rapid deployment of agreed upon military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia.

According to the agreement, the group’s secretariat has been established in Saudi Arabia, and retired Pakistani Gen. Nauman Mahmood has been selected as its first secretary-general. He will also attend Friday’s meeting. The pact binds the parties for 10 years, after which they would need to provide a three-month notice before leaving.