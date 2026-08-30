Pakistan will award nurse for saving the sole newborn survivor of a hospital nursery fire

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani nurse who rescued the sole surviving newborn from a hospital nursery fire that killed 14 other infants will receive one of the country’s most prestigious civil awards.

Fire engulfed Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, a major government hospital in Islamabad, on Wednesday. A 51-second segment of CCTV footage, widely circulated online, captured Razia Noreen running into the burning nursery and emerging seconds later with the newborn in her arms. She tired to go back in, but couldn’t because of the flames and thick smoke.

Noreen told private broadcaster Samaa TV on Sunday, while in tears, that she had merely done her duty.

“I did not do it for a reward. I love children, and caring for them is my passion,” she said, adding that she wanted to save the others, but “the fire spread through the nursery within two minutes.”

Noreen said she was heartbroken she couldn’t save the others as the flames spread too rapidly for her to reenter the nursery after carrying the first baby to safety, and memories continued to haunt her. “I cannot sleep. Those babies do not let me sleep.”

She will receive the Sitara-i-Khidmat, or Star of Service, which recognizes people who have rendered distinguished public service or made exceptional contributions to the nation, and about $36,000. The announcement drew widespread praise online.

An inquiry requested by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Noreen entered the nursery and emerged eight seconds later carrying the baby. The nursery “deteriorated catastrophically within approximately two minutes,” according to the report. Fifteen newborns were being cared for in the third-floor nursery when the fire broke out.

Sharif said Noreen displayed exceptional courage and devotion to duty by risking her life to save the newborn moments before the nursery burned down.

Eight officials have since been suspended, and disciplinary proceedings initiated against them following the inquiry. Sharif also ordered criminal proceedings against those ultimately found responsible.

Investigators are yet to determine what caused the fire.

The deaths have prompted broader reviews of fire-safety measures at hospitals across Pakistan.

The fire was among Pakistan’s deadliest recent tragedies involving children. In June, 14 schoolchildren were killed when the roof of a tutoring center under construction collapsed in the eastern city of Lahore.