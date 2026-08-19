Pakistani authorities seek court review of order allowing Imran Khan hospital treatment

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to review or withdraw an order requiring imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan to receive a medical exam at a private hospital of his choice.

The government’s legal challenge could fuel anger among his supporters over his treatment in custody. It also may deepen tensions with Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and his family, who have pressed for prompt access to medical care at facilities of Khan's choice and more frequent prison visits.

The petition came a day after the court ordered authorities to take Khan to Shifa International Hospital in the capital Islamabad, where he would be examined by a medical board that would include his personal physician.

The government has said Khan will be taken to government hospitals whenever he needs medical care that is not available in prison. Khan has been taken to a government hospital several times for treatment of an eye condition.

In the petition, Islamabad’s chief commissioner argued the court issued the order without giving him prior notice and said Pakistan’s constitution guarantees equal treatment.

“The Constitution abhors discrimination and favoritism,” the petition said, arguing that allowing a convicted person to receive treatment at a private hospital when his medical report did not indicate a condition requiring immediate treatment could disrupt the criminal justice system.

Implementing the order could prompt other inmates to seek similar treatment outside prison, contrary to prison rules, the petition said.

The petition described Tuesday’s order as “discriminatory” and, unless it was recalled, could “open a flood gate” of prisoners seeking similar relief that cannot be granted under existing law.

Tuesday’s order came months after Khan petitioned the court for a transfer from a high-security prison to a hospital and access to his personal physicians, family and lawyers.

Also Wednesday, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the government had no objection to providing Khan with medical care and that he would continue receiving treatment in accordance with prison rules.

But the government was challenging the part of the Supreme Court order requiring Khan to be taken to a private hospital, Tarar said.

“There is no ambiguity” about Khan receiving medical treatment, Tarar said, adding that health issues should be kept separate from politics.

Concerns about Khan’s health intensified in late January after his family said he had lost about 85% of the vision in his right eye, an assertion disputed by the government. Authorities later said Khan had regained about 70% of his vision in the eye and that his condition was improving.

The former cricket star turned politician was removed from office in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022 and has been imprisoned since 2023 following convictions in multiple cases.

Khan’s supporters have staged repeated rallies across the country demanding his release in recent years, some of which have turned violent.