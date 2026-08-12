Pallante silences the Phillies as Pereira’s homer lifts the Cardinals over Phillies 2-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andre Pallante gave up four hits over six innings and Everson Pereira homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Pereira hit his fifth homer of the season and first since being claimed off waivers by the Cardinals from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday in the eighth to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead.

Pereira, who started in center field, made a leaping catch of a line drive at the center field wall in the top of the fifth inning to rob Alec Bohm of an extra-base hit.

George Soriano (6-3) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Pallante who allowed three walks and struck out two. Riley O’Brien pitched a scoreless ninth for his 30th save.

Ryne Stanek got Luis Arraez to ground into a 3-2-3 double play and retired J.T. Realmuto on a fly out to deep center field after Caleb Ferguson walked Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to load the bases with no outs in the eighth inning.

Cristopher Sánchez allowed four hits and struck out seven in six scoreless innings, but he did not earn a decision snapping a streak of winning five straight starts.

Winn lined a two-out single to right field in the seventh off Alex McFarlane (0-1), who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to the game, to drive in Jordan Walker.

Walker went 0 for 2 with a seventh inning walk to snap a 10-game hitting streak which was his major league-best fourth of at least 10 games this season.

Up next

Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (10-3, 2.69 ERA) is scheduled to face Cardinals RHP Kyle Leahy (8-4, 3.45) in Wednesday’s series finale.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb