Palmeiras beat Fluminense 2-1 away in Copa Libertadores semifinal

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Striker José López and Marlon Freitas each scored a goal on Wednesday to lead Palmeiras to a 2-1 away victory over Fluminense in an all-Brazilian match during the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals.

“Flaco” López — who was selected by Argentina for the last World Cup — scored the first goal in the 45th minute, finishing off a counterattack, while Freitas secured the win with a low shot from inside the box in the 85th minute at Maracana Stadium..

Palmeiras , which reached the final four after defeating Liga de Quito on penalties, is appearing in the Copa Libertadores semifinals for the sixth time in seven years.

The Verdão, who were finalists last year, are now chasing their first title since 2020.

Wesley scored in the 94th minute for Fluminense, which won the tournament in 2023 and is playing for the third time in the final-four round, following previous runs in 2008 and three years ago .

The second leg will be played next Wednesday in Sao Paulo.

In the other semifinal matchup, Estudiantes de La Plata will face defending champion Flamengo in the first leg in Argentina on Thursday.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here