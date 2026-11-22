WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rishabh Pant completed a dashing century before falling one ball from lunch Sunday as India tightened its grip on the first cricket test against New Zealand in the morning session on the fourth day.

India was 629-6 at the break, a lead of 261 runs over New Zealand's first innings of 368. Pant was dismissed for 128, leaving Dhruv Jurel not out on 32.

Pant began the day on 52 and compiled his ninth test century from 135 balls with nine fours and four sixes. He went from 99 to 105 with a six from the spin bowling of Glenn Phillips, highlighting the daring and unorthodoxy of his batting approach.

The century was his fourth since his return to test cricket in 2024 after a devastating car accident .

Pant put 68 runs in the first hour Sunday with Anshul Kamboj before the nightwatchman's good contribution was halted at 38 when he was caught by Devon Conway off Phillips.

Pant's 68-run stand with Kamboj continued the run of substantial partnerships among the India top order, following K.L Rahul's 130 for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal; 165 for the second wicket between Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal; 91 for the third wicket between Rahul and India captain Shubman Gill and 100 between Gill and Pant.

Jaiswal made 85 and Gill was out for 98 two balls before stumps on the third day.

Pant delights in the contest with bowlers and fielders, happily taking on the boundary riders of which New Zealand had five Sunday. His wagon wheel shows his impressive range of shots; three sixes down the ground, others behind square and his boundaries mostly through the leg side. He deployed as usual his odd, off-balance reverse sweep.

He provided the impetus as India added 143 runs in 27 overs before lunch.

Of the New Zealand bowlers, Jacob Duffy came in for most punishment, conceding 201 runs from his 33 overs.

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