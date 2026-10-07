Panthers forward Brad Marchand sustains left leg injury in second period against Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand sustained a left leg injury in the second period of their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Marchand was hurt after taking a stick to the face from Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke with 52.6 seconds remaining, which caused him to twist around and collide with the right post before his left leg bent back in an awkward way.

Marchand was down on the ice for several minutes being examined by a trainer before teammates Brady Tkachuk and Niko Mikkola helped him to the bench, with Marchand unable to put any weight on his leg. He was then helped back to the dressing room.

Clarke received a four-minute double minor penalty.

Marchand, 38, is in his third season with the Panthers after playing his first 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins. He was traded to Florida in March 2025 and helped them win their second straight Stanley Cup that season.

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