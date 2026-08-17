Panthers look for new TE Darren Waller to provide a boost to passing game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When the Carolina Panthers reached out to Darren Waller to see if would be interested in returning to play another NFL season, the 33-year-old tight end jumped at the opportunity.

After all, nobody else was inquiring about the free agent — and he still wanted to play.

Waller, who retired from the league in 2024 before returning last year to play nine games for the Miami Dolphins, still feels he has enough left in the tank to help a team like the upstart Panthers.

Carolina also happens to have a need for a pass-catching tight end, something the Panthers really haven't had since Greg Olsen retired in 2021 and went into broadcasting.

The Panthers see Waller as a situational tight end who will help in the passing game.

Carolina tight ends Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans — all three of whom are back this season — combined to catch 75 passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns last season, but none had more than 30 receptions or 250 yards receiving.

And, none have Waller's big-play ability or reputation as a pass receiver.

Waller alone had 24 catches for 283 yards and six TDs in nine games for the Dolphins in an abbreviated 2025 season.

His best season came with the Raiders in 2020, when he caught 107 balls for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

“He's a pass threat,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “And he's got versatility. He can play like a tight end. He can play like a receiver."

Canales said he noticed Waller's athletic 6-foot-6 1/2 frame right away.

“He huge,” Canales said. "He's lean. He can run. All of those things. It's a unique element he brings to whatever offense he has been a part of. The goal is throw him into that room and challenge that tight end room and see which guys want to elevate."

Waller spent Monday's sun-drenched practice in Charlotte — where the temperature hit 99 degrees with a heat index of 117 — watching from the sideline as he began learning the playbook and working with the training staff to get into football shape.

Canales said Waller reported to camp in “excellent” physical condition.

“Last year, going into camp my first thought of playing football was mid-June, late-June,” Waller said. “But as soon as the season ended last year, I was like, ‘I’m getting started the day after the Super Bowl.’ And doing everything that’s necessary throughout that whole process — week in, week out.”

Waller is not expected to participate in this week's joint practices with Jacksonville or the team's third preseason game against the Jaguars. He should begin to see reps next week in practice.

Canales said quarterback Bryce Young and the team's starters will play extensively in the joint practice and also see action in Friday night's game after a lackluster outing on Saturday in a loss to Buffalo.

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