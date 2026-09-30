Panthers place starting CBs Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on IR ahead of Lions game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve ahead of Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions.

Horn injured his quadriceps during a 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns last weekend while Jackson left with a groin injury. Both players will miss a minimum of four games, although Horn's injury could keep him out significantly longer.

Panthers coach Dave Canales wouldn’t confirm a report on Monday that Horn tore his quadriceps muscle and would miss six to 12 weeks. He told reporters that the team was seeking multiple medical opinions on Horn regarding the timeline of the injury.

Canales is expected to provided an update on the injuries after Wednesday's practice.

The injury was significant enough that Horn, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, took to social media to post, “Injuries have held me back from reaching my full potential for too long, and that (stuff) hurts deep down to my core more than words could ever explain.”

Horn went on to say: “I love this game. I love my brothers. And I’m not done. I’ll be back.”

The injuries are particularly concerning given this week’s opponent. The Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff, rank eighth in the league in passing and third in scoring through three weeks.

The good news for the Panthers is they have a bye in Week 5, which would allow them some time to regroup in the secondary.

Akayleb Evans and rookie Will Lee III are expected to start at cornerback moving forward, while Chau Smith-Wade would be the nickel back.

Evans had 15 starts for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023 but has only two since. It would be the first NFL start for Lee, the team’s fourth-round draft pick.

In corresponding moves, the Panthers signed veteran wide receiver David Moore and running back Anthony Tyus III from the practice squad to fill out the 53-man roster.

Carolina also signed cornerback Robert Rochell to the practice squad.

Moore has appeared in 22 games with seven starts since joining the Panthers in 2024.

Moore could give the Panthers another option at wide receiver if Jalen Coker is unable to play against the Lions. Coker left last weekend's game with a quadriceps injury.

Tyus spent the first three weeks of the 2026 season on the Panthers’ practice squad and was elevated for the team’s Week 3 game against Cleveland. He returned two kickoffs for 47 yards.

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