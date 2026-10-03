Panthers place wide receiver Xavier Legette on IR with knee injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers placed wide receiver Xavier Legette on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury.

Legette, a first-round draft pick in 2024, had already been ruled out of Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions after sitting out last week's 21-18 loss to the Cleveland Browns . Legette was injured in Week 2 while hauling in a 55-yard reception against the Atlanta Falcons.

Legette has two receptions for 64 yards this season.

The Panthers promoted wide receiver Ja’seem Reed and cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Legette move comes three days after the Panthers placed starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on injured reserve.

The team also announced that rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling has cleared concussion protocol and does not have an injury designation. He is expected to start his fifth straight game against the Lions.

Wide receiver Jalen Coker is questionable for the Lions game with a quadriceps injury and is considered a game-time decision.

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