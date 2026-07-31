Panthers rookie WR Chris Brazzell to have season-ending surgery on his knee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell’s rookie season is over before it ever had a chance to begin.

The Panthers announced Thursday that the third-round pick from Tennessee will undergo season-ending surgery on the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) of his left knee and be placed on injured reserve.

Brazzell was carted off the field Wednesday after he was injured during seven-on-seven drills and was expected to miss up to eight weeks following the original diagnosis.

However, after receiving a second medical opinion Brazzell has decided to undergo season-ending surgery.

He had been impressive early in a training camp and looked poised to battle with 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Legette for the team's No. 3 wide receiver spot behind starters Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

Brazzell ran a 4.37-second, 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in February and was expected to add a deep threat to the offense. He had 62 catches for 1,017 yards — an average of 16.4 yards per reception — and nine touchdowns last season for the Volunteers.

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