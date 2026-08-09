Panthers sign QB Kyle Trask with Hall of Fame game hero Haynes King sidelined

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers signed Kyle Trask as a third quarterback on Sunday with Hall of Fame game hero Haynes King expected to miss time with a hamstring injury.

Trask gives the Panthers a third QB behind starter Bryce Young and backup Kenny Pickett.

Trask has familiarity with Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, having spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has limited game experience, with only 11 career pass attempts during his career.

Trask could see playing time on Saturday when the Panthers visit the Buffalo Bills.

King, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech, ran in from the 5 on the final play to give the Panthers a dramatic 33-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, to kick off the NFL preseason. The Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year last season, King was 21 of 34 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 39 yards and the winning score.

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