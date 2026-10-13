Panthers' Taylor Moton returns to practice after recovering from blood clots in his lung

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton has returned to practice for the first time since doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his right lung, giving an emotional boost to a team that has been dealing with numerous injuries.

The Panthers on Tuesday opened the 21-day practice windows for Moton, defensive tackle Turk Wharton and running back Trevor Etienne to return from injuries.

Wide receiver Jalen Coker also was back on the field following the team's bye week. He missed Carolina's Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions with a quadriceps injury.

The 32-year-old Moton, who coach Dave Canales referred to as the “the fun uncle” of the team, said he's preparing as if he is going to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Panthers could certainly use him with rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling dealing with a knee injury. Freeling started the first four games.

Moton said he first experienced symptoms when he returned to Charlotte in late June after hosting a youth football camp in Lansing, Michigan. He felt congestion in his chest and began coughing up blood.

He immediately went to a hospital.

Following a series of tests, doctors found multiple clots in his right lung. They also discovered he had “dangerously” high blood pressure.

Moton was placed on blood thinners.

Panthers team physician Dr. Nancy Gritter told Moton it would be months before he would be cleared for contact, which would mean missing training camp, the preseason and the start of the regular season.

“The first thing I believe she said was, ‘This means no taking on bull rushes from (edge rusher) Nic Scourton,’” Moton said. “I was like, ‘OK, so that's no ball for me for a little bit.'”

Moton said he never considered retirement.

He was cleared to return to contact this week by doctors, who plan to continue to monitor him. He is off the blood thinners.

Moton described the situation as “scary.”

“It's just now what can I do from preventing it from happening again,” Moton said.

Moton said doctors have told him to stay “extra hydrated” and move around when he flies on an airplane.

Moton had been a picture of stability during his first nine seasons in the league, playing in 145 of a possible 146 games while starting every game but one over the last eight years for Carolina.

Jordan Gross is the only offensive lineman in team history with more starts (167) than Moton.

“I had to weigh the pros and cons of getting off the blood thinners and whether I could play ball again,” Moton said. “The chances are relatively low right now (of a relapse) after being on the blood thinners for three months. So I just decided to take those risks and get back to it. I love the sport and I love being in the locker room with the guys. I'm just happy I was able to get back to work.”

Canales said the energy from Moton and Wharton was infectious at practice. Wharton is coming back from neck surgery in May.

“The energy of it was right, the spirit of it was right,” Canales said of practice.

The Panthers lost starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, along with wide receiver Xavier Legette, to IR before the bye week. Horn and Jackson are each expected to miss eight weeks, a huge blow to the secondary.

Also, the team placed defensive tackle Cam Jackson on season-ending IR Tuesday with a shoulder injury.

After practice Tuesday, Moton advised his teammates to have “an attitude of gratitude” when it comes to playing in the NFL.

“Not taking it for granted,” Moton said of his message. “Along with that just making sure that when you come in here to work you do everything the right way and you put 100 percent into your preparation, not just in the building but out of the building. That's how you show gratitude.”

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