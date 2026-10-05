Panthers torch secondary as Detroit defense falters again in 32-26 loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions can still score points with the best of them.

But a leaky defense could be what keeps coach Dan Campbell's bunch from making some noise in the postseason if they're unable to get things turned around over the final 13 games of the regular season.

The Lions (2-2) entered Sunday night's game against the Carolina Panthers ranked last in the league in points allowed and yards passing on defense. There has been growing pressure on coordinator Kelvin Sheppard to straighten out the problems.

But that didn't happen against Carolina.

Bryce Young torched the Lions. He completed 29 of 41 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Second-year wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan lit up the secondary with a career night — 14 receptions for 192 yards and two TDs. And the Panthers won 32-26.

The 32 points allowed were right on par with the Lions' weekly average.

“I’m know there’s frustration," Campbell said. “The players are frustrated. I’m frustrated. You’re a few plays away and a few penalties away.”

After the Lions forced a punt on Carolina's first possession, the Panthers scored on their next six possessions, including four touchdowns, to build a 32-19 lead. Young picked apart the Lions secondary — much like other quarterbacks have done this season — repeatedly finding an open McMillan to move the chains.

The Panthers, who have struggled to run the ball this season, found success with the RPO (run-pass option) and running back Chuba Hubbard eclipsed 100 yards on the ground and scored twice.

"We knew McMillan was going to be an issue, especially when (No. 2 wide receiver Jalen) Coker got hurt. We knew that would be a guy that they would try to go to," Campbell said. “He’s a really good receiver and he made some plays."

None were bigger than McMillan's 18-yard toe-tap catch along the sideline on Carolina's final drive on third and 14 to move the chains and burn time off the clock with the Panthers nursing a 6-point lead.

“That was a huge catch at the end of the game,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he'll take a close look at the defense on tape Monday.

“One of the things for me coming into the game is discipline and effort," Campbell said. “Effort always going to be a big thing for me. I’m going to be anxious to see that and look at the tape.”

He added bluntly, "It’s not good enough right now. That’s the bottom line.”

The Lions have been battling some injuries on defense and it didn't help that cornerback Rock Ya-Sin went down Sunday night with a hamstring injury.

Despite all of the issues, the Lions defense did eventually get a stop on Carolina's final drive, giving quarterback Jared Goff the ball at the Lions 13 with 2:12 remaining. But the drive quickly fizzled out and the Lions turned it over on downs. Young took a knee twice and ran out the clock.

“I legitimately felt we were winning the game when we got the stop at the end and gave it to our offense with two minutes and whatever it was," defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said. “I had the utmost confidence in them.”

But, Hutchinson added, “we shouldn’t have put them in a hole. I wish we would’ve gotten stops earlier.”

As for Sheppard, Hutchinson has faith he will get things turned around.

Sheppard took over as defensive coordinator in 2025 after working four years as a position coach.

“I’ve been with Shep for years now," Hutchinson said. “I have the utmost faith in him. We have to evolve as a defense and we have to continue to grow. Because we can’t keep putting our offense in these shootout games.”

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