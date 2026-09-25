Panthers WRs Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette return to practice, LB Devin Lloyd out against Browns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receivers Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette returned to practice on a limited basis Friday and are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, but last week's NFC Defensive Player of the Week Devin Lloyd is out.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Coker “looked good” at practice, but added the team will make a game-time decision on Legette.

Coker (ankle) and Legette (knee) were both held out of practice on Thursday after they participated on Wednesday, raising concern about their status for Week 3.

Coker, who emerged as a starter late last season, is off to a strong start with 16 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Legette had a 55-yard reception against the Falcons.

Lloyd, an inside linebacker, turned in a huge performance in Carolina’s 34-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons with nine tackles, three pass breakups, a sack and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.

Lloyd injured his calf during the game and it got worse as the week progressed. Canales said Lloyd was unable to fully heal enough to play this week and the team didn't want to chance putting him on the field.

Panthers starting safety Nick Scott (ribs) and backup linebacker Claudin Cherelus (shoulder) are also listed as out.

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