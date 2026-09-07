Paris trial opens in Federico Martín Aramburú killing, 4 years after fatal shooting

Four people including two men linked with France’s extreme right are set to stand trial in Paris over the killing of former Argentina rugby player Federico Martín Aramburú.

The trial taking place more than four years after Aramburú was shot dead in March 2022 starts on Monday, with a verdict expected on Sept. 25.

The 42-year-old Aramburú was killed as he was leaving a bar in Paris. He had traveled to the capital with his friend and former New Zealand player Shaun Hegarty to attend the Six Nations Championship.

Aramburú, married and the father of three, had settled in the French Basque Country at the end of his career in 2012, having played for Biarritz, Perpignan, Dax and Glasgow in Scotland. He earned 22 caps for Argentina and helped his country finish third at the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

Last Saturday, Argentina’s players warmed up before a match against Australia wearing T-shirts with “Justicia por Fede” (Justice for Fede) written on them in his memory. Argentina’s rugby federation also called for justice to be served.

Loïk Le Priol, 32, is being prosecuted for murder, while Romain Bouvier, 35, faces charges of attempted murder. They both face the possibility of life imprisonment. Le Priol’s former girlfriend, 29-year-old Lyson Rochemir, who drove Bouvier to the scene of the shooting, also faces a possible life sentence for complicity in attempted murder.

A fourth defendant faces up to three years in prison for concealing evidence in order to protect one of the shooters.

Bouvier and Le Priol had been banned from seeing each other following their convictions for aggravated assault against a former president of a far-right student association in 2015. As members of the same organization, they said they had wanted to humiliate him because he “boasted about having assaulted women.”

On March 19, 2022, shortly after 5 a.m., the two former rugby players arrived at a bar in Paris’s Latin Quarter, Le Mabillon. They sat at a table next to the one occupied by the far-right activists. Everyone was under the influence of alcohol, the investigation showed.

Although the initial conversation appeared cordial, things quickly deteriorated and insults were exchanged. Le Priol allegedly told Aramburú: “You’re going to shut up, otherwise I’ll shoot you and then I’ll (expletive) your mother.” The defendants dispute that these words were spoken.

A fight then broke out. The bar’s bouncer intervened, and at around 6 a.m., the two groups went separate ways. According to witnesses, the two far-right activists were “furious.”

Together with Le Priol’s former girlfriend, who was driving their Jeep car, they set off in search of the rugby players, according to Le Priol, in order to “sort things out.”

Surveillance footage showed the two former rugby players walking down the street toward their hotel. Hegarty had stopped to get some ice cubes to relieve the injuries he had sustained during the fight at the bar.

Bouvier was the first to spot them while he was in the Jeep with Rochemir. He fired four shots at Aramburú, two of which struck and wounded him. Le Priol then arrived running and fired six shots into his back. Four hit him, two of them fatally. The Argentine collapsed into Hegarty’s arms.

Le Priol and Bouvier have admitted firing the shots but deny having any intention to kill. Le Priol described his actions as “a pure reflex,” explaining that he “wasn’t himself,” that he “wasn’t there,” and that he “was in Africa.”

A former soldier, he had served in Mali, Niger and Djibouti, where he allegedly strangled and assaulted a prostitute. He was repatriated to France in 2015 because of a post-traumatic disorder, and his military contract was terminated in 2017 after he was charged with aggravated assault in connection with the October 2015 incident.

From the very first day, investigators knew who was responsible for Aramburu’s death, as the events had been captured by several surveillance cameras. Rochemir was arrested on the same day, March 19. Le Priol was arrested three days later while attempting to cross the border between Hungary and Ukraine. Bouvier was arrested on Oct. 23, 2022, in Sablé-sur-Sarthe, in Western France.

The two defendants charged with murder and attempted murder are currently in custody, while Rochemir and the fourth defendant will stand trial while at liberty under judicial supervision.

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