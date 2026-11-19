LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Carl Granderson and Chase Young form a potent 1-2 punch on defense for the New Orleans Saints. Jeffery Simmons is a force on the defensive line for the Chicago Bears.

Granderson and Young are two of the biggest concerns for Chicago coach Ben Johnson going into Sunday's game against New Orleans. Same goes for Saints coach Kellen Moore and Simmons.

“They’re good not just only in the pass game, they’re great edge setters in the run game as well,” Johnson said. “So big challenge there on both sides.”

Granderson has a team-high 8 1/2 sacks in eight games in his eighth season with New Orleans, matching his career high set in the 2023 season. He had one of the Saints' three sacks in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Carolina.

Young has eight sacks in nine games in his third year with New Orleans. He had a career-best 10 sacks last season.

Granderson and Young are a potent outside duo, and Kaden Elliss also contributes to the pass rush. He had a team-high 15 tackles and a sack against the Panthers.

“I think he’s one of the better pressuring linebackers in the NFL,” Johnson said. "And so, they’re not afraid to plug him in A or B gap and make it tough on your protection scheme. That combination, I think, from the interior with him with those two edge rushers is what makes their pressure package so dangerous.”

Chicago returns from its bye week with a four-game winning streak, helped by the acquisition of Simmons in a blockbuster trade with Tennessee on Oct. 29. The All-Pro defensive tackle has one sack in each of his first two games with his new team.

Beyond his pass-rushing abilities, Simmons also has made life easier on Chicago's linebackers and defensive ends through the attention he demands up front.

“He’s one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league," Moore said. "We saw him last year in Tennessee. ... He impacts every game he’s in and it’s going to be something we obviously have to have awareness with.”

A fast start could provide a big lift for New Orleans when it comes to dealing with Simmons and the rest of Chicago's defense on the road. But fast starts have been hard to come by for the Saints this season.

New Orleans has scored an NFL-low nine points in the first quarter of games this season while Chicago leads the league with 76 points in the opening period.

“It really frustrates us, as players, because we understand you can’t go into a game, a first quarter, a first half, and not put any points on the board, and expect to play clean, winning football," Saints quarterback Tyler Shough said.

Need to know

New Orleans (3-6) at Chicago (7-2)

When/where to watch: Sunday 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

Latest odds: Bears by 11 1/2.

Against the spread: Saints 3-6; Bears 6-3.

Last week: Saints lost to Panthers 20-17; Bears had their bye week.

Last meeting: Bears beat the Saints 26-14 on Oct. 19, 2025.

Series record: Saints lead 19-16, counting the postseason.

Matchup to watch

Saints WR Chris Olave vs. Bears CB Jaylon Johnson. Olave is coming off a quiet performance against Carolina, finishing with a season-low three receptions for 30 yards. But he was terrific in his previous game against Chicago, catching five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Olave leads New Orleans with 59 receptions for 764 yards on the season. Devaughn Vele is a distant second in both categories, with 37 catches for 379 yards. Johnson made a huge play for Chicago in its most recent game before the bye, returning an interception 67 yards for a TD against Tampa Bay. It was Johnson's first interception since Dec. 14 against Cleveland and No. 9 for his career.

Stats and stuff

— Beginning with the trip to Chicago, the Saints are on the road for four of their next five games. They host Green Bay on Dec. 6.

— Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was the head coach for the Saints for two-plus seasons from 2022 to 2024, finishing with an 18-25 record.

— Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley coached outside linebackers for the Bears from 2017-18.

— Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has an interception-to-pass-attempt ratio of 1.36% (18 interceptions in 1,325 attempts), the lowest mark by a quarterback in NFL history (minimum 1,000 attempts).

— Bears running back D’Andre Swift has a career-high 10 rushing touchdowns. The single-season franchise record of 14 is held by Hall of Famers Walter Payton (1977 and 1979) and Gale Sayers (1965).

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed.

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