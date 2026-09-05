Pat Fitzgerald wins Michigan State debut in a 30-20 win over Toledo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Alessio Milivojevic converted a fourth down with a 5-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Rodney Bullard early in the fourth quarter and Michigan State went on to beat Toledo 30-20 on Friday night in Pat Fitzgerald's debut as coach of the Spartans.

Michigan State sealed the victory with an 11-play drive capped by Liam Boyd's 51-yard field goal late in the game.

It was Fitzgerald's first win since leading Northwestern to a victory over Nebraska on Aug. 27, 2022.

The Rockets were very competitive in coach Mike Jacobs' first game with the program, taking over after Jason Candle left to lead Connecticut.

John Alan Richter threw a second touchdown pass to Adjatay Dabbs in the third quarter and Connor Walendzak had a 71-yard run in the fourth that gave Toledo a 20-19 lead. Richter finished 12 of 21 for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Milivojevic was 26 of 34 for 247 yards with a touchdown. Cam Edwards, a transfer from Connecticut, ran for 98 yards and he scored a touchdown on Michigan State's first possession.

The Spartans scored on all five of their possessions in the first half, but were limited to four field goals and led 19-7 at halftime.

The takeaway

Toledo: Armorion Smith returned to East Lansing, where his story about raising his siblings made headlines, and had seven tackles.

Michigan State: After scoring seven or fewer points in the opening quarter of every game, the Spartans scored 10 points in the first quarter for a potentially promising sign for the offense.

Up next

Toledo: Hosts Central Connecticut State on Sept. 12.

Michigan State: Hosts Eastern Michigan on Sept. 12.

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