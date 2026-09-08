Patrick Mahomes expected to start for the Chiefs against the Broncos in Week 1 against Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will be under center when the Kansas City Chiefs open the season against the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tuesday he expects the two-time MVP to be taking the first snap a mere nine months after tearing ligaments in his left knee. Mahomes has participated in every practice of the offseason and training camp, though he was held out of all three preseason games, and he's said all along his goal was to be ready for Week 1.

“Unless something were to come up here in the next couple of days,” Reid said, “most likely he will be the guy out there.”

Kansas City is coming off a dismal 6-11 season that may have hit its nadir on Dec. 14, in the last few minutes of a loss to the Chargers. Mahomes was scrambling near his own sideline when Los Angeles defensive end Da’Shawn Hand spun him to the ground , ultimately tearing both the ACL and LCL in his knee.

Mahomes underwent surgery the following day in Dallas and immediately began his rehab work.

Rather than spend time at his Texas home, as he normally does in the offseason, Mahomes stayed in Kansas City and continued working with Chiefs physical therapist Julie Frymyer. He ended up spending most of his days in the practice facility — watching World Cup games, as it turns out — while putting in the time necessary to be on the field for the start of voluntary summer workouts.

Mahomes was cleared the week that training camp began to practice in full. And while he would have loved to have played in one of the Chiefs' three preseason games, the plan was always to hold him back until the games that mattered.

“He's shown everything there. He hasn't missed a day, as you know,” Reid told local reporters. “You guys have seen him out there, so you know what it looks like, him running around and doing his stuff. Other than having a brace on his leg, everything looks normal. He is running around the same way he's always done, throwing the ball the same way he's always done.”

The only time Mahomes has gone into a season without having taken a preseason snap was in 2020, when the entire exhibition slate was canceled because of the pandemic. He opened the season by throwing three touchdown passes in a win over the Texans.

“I think we’re looking at it and expecting someone who’s 100%, someone who’s moving well based on what limited footage you get,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. "Our approach has been pay close attention to what we’ve seen historically film-wise, how we defend not only him but their team. So that’s kind of been the approach.”

While Mahomes will be on the field against Denver, his preferred blindside protector likely will not: Reid called it a long-shot that left tackle Josh Simmons would be available because of a back injury, leaving undrafted rookie Khalil Benson to start in his place.

Simmons first felt tightness in his lower back in mid-August, and the Chiefs thought at the time he'd be out a week or two. Now, it's unclear exactly when the former first-round pick will be able to take the field again, though the Chiefs have been reluctant to put him on injured reserve, which would force Simmons to miss a minimum of four games.

“I'm not putting any time restraint on when he can come back or how many practices he needs or all that," Reid said. “I just want to make sure he's healthy and OK to go. But other than that, we move forward. That's what we do.”

As for Benson, a rookie from Indiana, he not only went undrafted but also went unsigned afterward. It wasn't until the Chiefs got him into town for a rookie minicamp that he turned some heads, and Kansas City signed him up to continue working this summer.

Benson quickly shot up the depth chart, and he was starting at right tackle before Simmons got hurt.

Now, his debut will be protecting the blind side of Mahomes — coming off a knee injury — against a fearsome Denver pass rush.

“If he has to be the left tackle then he's the left tackle," Reid said, “and we roll with it. That's just how it goes.”

Notes: Chamarri Conner (knee) is “a stretch” to play against the Broncos, which means Jaden Hicks is in line to start at safety. Alohi Gilman should be available at the other safety spot after dealing recently with back spasms.

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