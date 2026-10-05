Patriots hoping to ride the confidence boost from road win over division rival Bills

The Patriots’ early season triumph at Buffalo last season was part of the 10-game winning streak that helped propel them on a Super Bowl run following a 1-2 start.

New England is hoping Sunday’s 29-26 victory over the Bills can provide a similar spark.

The Patriots are 2-2 on the season after handing their division rivals their first loss in the new Highmark Stadium.

Following a week of questions about quarterback Drake Maye’s struggles, poor offensive execution and a mounting number of injuries, their performance for the moment has brought a sense of confidence back to the defending AFC champions.

“Come on, man! We ain’t dead! We ain’t dead!” defensive tackle Cory Durden shouted as he embraced coach Mike Vrabel on his way to the locker room Sunday.

Vrabel was equally succinct in describing what the win meant for his team.

“Gets us back in the race,” he said.

What might be most encouraging was the play of Maye.

He wasn’t spotless, throwing his seventh interception of the season and losing a fumble. But he was poised with the game on the line, leading the Patriots on an eight-play, 73-yard drive that ended with Efton Chism III’s diving, one-handed, go-ahead catch in the end zone.

It capped a day that saw Maye throw for a season-high 269 yards and three TDs. It ended his two-game drought without a TD pass.

“Everybody understands how the quarterback has to perform in this league for the team to have success,” Vrabel said. “Everybody does have his back, starting with me and everybody all the way down.”

What’s working

Chism is the latest example of the Patriots’ history of finding success with undrafted free agents.

Signed after the 2025 NFL draft, he appeared in just eight games as a rookie, catching each of his three targets for 75 yards, with one touchdown.

He already has played in three of the four games this season, with seven targets and four catches for 41 yards.

What needs help

As excited as the Patriots were to see Chism come up big after Mack Hollins’ injury, there are mounting concerns at wide receiver.

Vrabel acknowledged Monday that Hollins likely would miss a couple of days of practice, putting his availability for Sunday’s game in jeopardy.

That would leave the Patriots down another top receiver, with A.J. Brown still on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

Signing another receiver is a possibility.

“Sure, anybody that could help us,” Vrabel said.

Stock up

Romeo Doubs. Following a rough debut in the season-opening loss to Seattle, Doubs is starting to show why the Patriots signed him to a four-year, $70 million deal this offseason. He had his first two touchdown catches of the season and is tied for second on the team with 12 receptions. Doubs’ 203 receiving yards are behind only Hollins (209).

Stock down

Vrabel. With the Bills trailing 14-7 and facing a third-and-goal on the New England 16, he received an unsportsmanlike conduct for arguing a defensive holding penalty on Marcus Jones.

Vrabel said he told the official it was a “terrible effing call.”

The penalty, along with Jones’ initial infraction, put the ball on the 6. The Bills tied the game following a TD run by Josh Allen two plays later.

“I’ve said that 87 times since I’ve been a head coach. It was nothing derogatory. You’d have to ask him. I think he was a little sensitive,” Vrabel said. “I apologized to him. Players responded, it was unfortunate. And I have to be better in those moments.”

Injuries

Cornerback Charles Woods left the game with a shoulder injury but was able to return. ... Tight end Eli Raridon and fullback Reggie Gilliam also left the game with ankle injuries.

Key number

29 — In their first three games this season, the Patriots scored only 29 points in 30 drives. They had 29 points in their 12 drives against the Bills.

Next steps

The Patriots host the the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) on Sunday.

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