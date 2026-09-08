Patriots make Christian Gonzalez the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, AP sources say

Christian Gonzalez has agreed to a four-year, $135 million contract with the New England Patriots that makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the contract. One of the people said Gonzalez is getting $102 million guaranteed.

Gonzalez surpassed Devon Witherspoon's new contract from the Seattle Seahawks. Witherspoon received a four-year, $132 million deal with $101 million guaranteed last month.

The Patriots and Seahawks meet in a Super Bowl rematch to kick off the NFL season on Wednesday.

A first-round pick by Bill Belichick in 2023, Gonzalez was a second-team AP All-Pro in 2024 and made the Pro Bowl in 2025.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here