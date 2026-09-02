Patriots should be back in the AFC mix, but a brutal schedule awaits after Super Bowl run

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (17-4)

Expectations

When Mike Vrabel became the eighth head coach in NFL history to lead his team to the Super Bowl in his first season, it accelerated the timeline to get the franchise back on track following the failed one-year coaching tenure of Jerod Mayo.

Despite an offseason for Vrabel that included him seeking counseling after numerous photos were published of him with longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini, on the field Vrabel’s culture is now in place.

There was just a handful of tweaks to the roster this offseason, most notably the addition of receiver A.J. Brown, who Vrabel coached in Tennessee.

It has the Patriots — led by quarterback Drake Maye — back in the preseason conversation about who is capable of coming out of the AFC this season.

New England benefited from a favorable schedule in 2025. That won’t be the case in 2026 with eight playoff teams from last season on the schedule. Of those teams, five are coming off division titles (Seattle, Chicago, Denver, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh). The season opens with matchups against four playoff teams in Seattle, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, and Buffalo.

New England and Buffalo are expected to compete for the top spot in the AFC East. Still, nothing short of a return to the playoffs will be deemed acceptable from the fan base.

New faces

WR A.J. Brown, S Kevin Byard, WR Romeo Doubs, DE Dre’Mont Jones, FB Reggie Gilliam, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, LB K.J. Britt.

Key losses

WR Stefon Diggs, C Garrett Bradbury, LB Jahlani Tavai, DL Khyiris Tonga, TE Austin Hooper, RB Antonio Gibson.

Strengths

Drake Maye flourished in Year 2 following the arrival of Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Maye was the catalyst on their Super Bowl run, while adding a second straight Pro Bowl nod and a second-place finish to the Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford in MVP voting to punctuate a season in which he completed 72% of his passes, threw 31 touchdowns and had 4,394 yards passing.

He’s back for Year 3 with much the same offensive group that propelled the Patriots’ offense.

Maye won’t have his top receiving target from last season after Stefon Diggs was released in March, but the offseason trade for A.J. Brown has given Maye — and the offense as a whole — confidence that it can find another level.

The defense should also be solid with the likes of Byard and Jones helping to fortify a group that allowed the fourth-fewest points in the NFL (18.8 per game) last season.

Weaknesses

The offensive line depth is something to watch. Jared Wilson shifted from the left guard spot where he played 13 games as a rookie last season to center following the departure of Garrett Bradbury in free agency. Alijah Vera-Tucker was signed this offseason to take over at left guard. Mike Onwenu will play right guard, with second-year Will Campbell and veteran Morgan Moses playing left and right tackle, respectively.

Things get thin behind them.

Backup guard Ben Brown will be out for several weeks after sustaining a leg injury in the first preseason game against the Colts. Fellow backup guard Andrew Rupcich was also injured in that game and placed on season-ending injured reserve on Aug. 15. They added Greg Van Roten, who started all 17 games for the New York Giants the past two seasons, along with utility lineman Jack Conley.

But any long-term injuries could be catastrophic to the hopes the Patriots have of building on last season’s success offensively.

Camp development

Campbell spent time this offseason working out with some of the league’s top veteran linemen, including Lane Johnson, Tristan Wirfs, Dion Dawkins and Creed Humphrey. After some notable struggles as a rookie, Campbell looked a lot more comfortable in his second training camp. That was a welcome sight for Vrabel, who hasn’t entertained any chatter about whether the team would consider a position change for Campbell.

Second-year receiver Kyle Williams had several highlight catches throughout camp and seems poised to fill the deep-threat void left after the team dealt Kayshon Boutte to Houston.

Fantasy player to watch

McDaniels’ offense loves to utilize the tight end, and Hunter Henry was again one of Maye’s top targets last season. Over the past two seasons, he’s pulled in 126 receptions and nine touchdowns from Maye.

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