Paulson Adebo was a healthy scratch two games ago for the New York Giants, despite being their highest-paid player.

Now he is expected to return to the starting lineup with fellow cornerback Greg Newsome out long term.

Newsome is having surgery to repair a high-ankle sprain and is out at least 4-6 weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team had not announced Newsome having an operation.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Newsome was “going to be out for a while.”

“It’s a serious high ankle,” Harbaugh said. “It’s going to be one of those lengthy high ankles. It’s going to be multiple weeks.”

Newsome has fit in so well in Dennard Wilson’s defense that he signed a three-year, $46 million contract extension in the middle of the season. His eight pass breakups have him tied for 21st in the NFL.

He got hurt early in the game against Jacksonville on Sunday. After stepping in for Newsome, Adebo had one of New York's two interceptions of Trevor Lawrence on the way to a 23-18 win.

The Giants lead the NFC East with a record of 6-3-1 and visit Indianapolis on Sunday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here