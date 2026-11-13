Payton, Alarie lead Bradley over Coppin State 56-54

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Trevon Payton scored 16 points and Xander Alarie secured the victory with a layup with 15 seconds left as Bradley knocked off Coppin State 56-54 on Thursday.

Payton went 6 of 13 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Braves (2-2). Alarie added nine points and grabbed seven rebounds and four steals. Ben Thornbrue had nine points and shot 1 of 3 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Brendan Johnson led the way for the Eagles (1-3) with 14 points. Hussain Williams added eight points and eight rebounds for Coppin State. Camaren Sparrow finished with eight points.

Payton scored 10 points in the first half and Bradley went into the break trailing 34-32. Alarie put up nine points in the second half for Bradley, including the game-winning shot in the final minute.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Bradley takes on George Mason and Coppin State plays South Florida on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.