Pelicans banking on better health and a new coaching staff to improve their unchanged core

New Orleans Pelicans

Last season: 26-56, missed playoffs.

COACH: Jamahl Mosley (1st season).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 vs. Indiana.

DEPARTURES: G Jordan Hawkins

ADDITIONS: F Bennedict Mathurin

What to expect

The Pelicans are essentially running it back with the same core lineup that they've had the past two non-playoff seasons, with 26-year-old, seven-year veteran Zion Williamson as their centerpiece. Second-year basketball operations chief Joe Dumars is hoping better health and a new coaching staff will bring better production out of mostly the same group that won 48 games and made the playoffs in the 2023-24 season. Dumars himself has said that the goal has to be to qualify for at least a Western Conference play-in bid.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Williamson appears fit as ever. The Pelicans even dropped his listed playing weight for the first time, down to 277 from 284. Dejounte Murray, who missed most of last season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles, entered training camp healthy. His recent toe injury is not expected to cause a long-term absence. Herb Jones, a former NBA All-Defensive first team selection, and Trey Murphy, a wing who can shoot the 3 and play above the rim, have been effective when healthy. Mathurin adds another reliable scoring option to the mix.

The not-so-good: The Pelicans have struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, and with Mathurin being the club's only significant addition, depth could become an issue if the injury problems return. The Pelicans also will be relying on a relatively inexperienced center in Yves Missi, who is entering just his third NBA season and started just 14 games last season.

Players to watch

Williamson has been exceptionally productive when healthy, averaging 23.8 points during his career, and has been working on developing more of a perimeter game this past offseason. Mosley has said Williamson's willingness to become a better passer and perimeter shooter ultimately could make him considerably more difficult for defenses to contain. G Jeremiah Fears and F Derik Queen, both 2025 first-round draft choices, saw ample playing time as rookies and are expected to see their roles grow this season. Queen is expected to see time at both power forward and center.

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