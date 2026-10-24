Pelicans' Missi injures left knee against Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New Orleans starting center Yves Missi injured his left leg in the second quarter of the Pelicans game against the Utah Jazz Friday night and had to be helped to the locker room.

With 6:30 left in the second quarter, Zion Williamson's driving shot was blocked by Jaxson Hayes and then Williamson fell into Missi's leg. The Cameroon native immediately began holding his knee while writhing on the baseline.

New Orleans coach Jamahl Mosley ran onto the court and got a technical foul protesting the no-call after Utah's Keyonte George hit a 3 on the other end.

Missi didn't appear to be able to put any weight on his left leg as he was carried off the court. He was soon ruled out for the rest of the game with a left knee injury and will be re-evaluated Saturday.

Missi averaged 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds last season and had an impressive season debut with 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the Pelicans season-opening loss to Indiana, 123-120.

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