Penix expected to start at quarterback for Falcons against Bears after suffering rib injury in loss

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is on track to start for the Atlanta Falcons Sunday against the Chicago Bears after leaving last week's loss to Baltimore with a rib injury.

Penix was expected to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Penix will start against the Bears “as long as everything goes according to plan.”

Penix led the Falcons (2-3) to two straight wins before Sunday night's 30-23 overtime loss to the Ravens. He was held out in the overtime period after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter.

Penix missed the first two games of the season while completing his recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee that ended his 2025 season. The Falcons were 0-2 with Cooper Rush as the fill-in starter. Tua Tagovailoa played behind Penix against Baltimore and threw a game-ending interception in overtime.

Stefanski provided no details on the results of tests on Penix's rib. Even before the tests, Penix said he was determined to start against Chicago "because I’ve sat out enough in my career. ... I will work my tail off to make sure I’m back out there on that field.”

Stefanski said he wanted to see Penix's level of comfort on the field.

“Penix will be limited in some fashion,” Stefanski said. “We’ll see how he’s feeling and have communication with him to see how many reps he will take off, so that that’s to be determined.

“I want to see how he’s feeling with any injury like this. You want to make sure as they move around and how they’re feeling. He's feeling better.”

Cornerback C.J. Henderson (groin) did not practice Wednesday. Stefanski said Henderson is improving and added “I'm not ruling him out."

The status of defensive end Za’Darius Smith (concussion, neck), who was inactive against Baltimore, also may not be determined until later in the week.

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