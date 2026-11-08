Penn State radio analyst Jack Ham in stable condition after medical emergency

SEATTLE (AP) — Penn State and Steelers great Jack Ham was in stable condition at the University of Washington Medical Center after a medical emergency Saturday as he was preparing for a radio broadcast, Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell said after the game.

Campbell opened his news conference after the Nittany Lions' 28-25 victory by calling it “a gut-wrenching day for Penn State football.” According to Campbell, Ham’s broadcast partner, Steve Jones. made a “heroic effort” when the 77-year-old analyst experienced the emergency arriving at Husky Stadium. Ham was transported across the street to UW Medical Center to receive treatment.

“If it’s not for Steve and what he did, I don’t know if we would have as good news as we do right now,” Campbell said. “... I would also thank the University of Washington, their athletic director, their emergency team. They were incredible, they were outstanding.”

An All-American linebacker for Penn State in 1970, Ham went on to make eight Pro Bowls and win four Super Bowls in a 12-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1990. He has been the Nittany Lions’ radio analyst since 2000.

Campbell said that he told his team about Ham’s status ahead of the game.

“The courage of our kids to play with what Jack Ham means to Penn State football, how that guy played the game, how that guy to this day still serves our football program, it was awesome to be able to go win the football game for him and his family,” Campbell said. “Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with him for a full recovery.”

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