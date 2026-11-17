PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Zanoni’s 16 points helped Penn defeat DeSales 75-53 on Monday.

Zanoni went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Quakers (2-3). Lucas Lueth added 12 points while going 4 of 5 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, along with five rebounds and three steals. Ethan Lin had nine points and shot 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Riley Buzby finished with 10 points and two steals for the Bulldogs. DeSales also got 10 points and five assists from Ty Mishock. Luke Keppel finished with eight points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.