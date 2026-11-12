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Pennick’s 29 help Navy down Pennsylvania 81-76

Navy defeated Pennsylvania in a close college basketball game; the victory brings the winning team to a 3-1 record

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Pennick’s 29 help Navy down Pennsylvania 81-76
Pennick’s 29 help Navy down Pennsylvania 81-76

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jordan Pennick scored 29 points as Navy beat Pennsylvania 81-76 on Wednesday.

Pennick shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 13 from the line for the Midshipmen (3-1). David Burnett scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Cam Cole had 11 points and shot 3 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

T.J. Power finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Quakers (1-2). Pennsylvania also got 21 points, four assists and three steals from Sir Mohammed. Michael Zanoni also had 13 points.

Navy went into the half ahead of Pennsylvania 36-34. Burnett scored 12 points in the half. Pennick scored 22 points in the second half.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Navy hosts Hampton. Pennsylvania plays Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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