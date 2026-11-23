FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A week after Dak Prescott said it would be disrespectful to the rest of the NFL to believe his offense could score on every drive in a game, the Dallas Cowboys did just that.

The seven touchdowns and a field goal on those eight possessions in a 51-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans would be part of the reason team owner Jerry Jones said it would be “inaccurate” to conclude the win was a result of the Cowboys pulling play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas made the move to have veteran coach Mike Pettine call the defensive plays after a 46-40 loss to San Francisco in which the Cowboys set a club record by allowing 584 yards in a home game.

The opponent is another reason Jones didn't want to pin the win over the woeful Titans on the decision to demote Parker , a 34-year-old running a defense for the first time as the youngest to do that for the Cowboys.

“We played a little sounder today, but that wasn’t San Francisco we were out there playing today either. We all recognize that,” Jones said after Dallas allowed 346 yards with just one touchdown on Tennessee's first four chances in the red zone. “But this is a far better game than it could have been under these circumstances, and we can build. We need to win one back to back.”

There's the rub for the Cowboys (5-6).

They play another last-place team in NFC East rival Philadelphia (3-7) at home on Thanksgiving. Dallas has won consecutive games just once in coach Brian Schottenheimer's two seasons, a three-game run last November.

The Cowboys have been above .500 only once in the 28 games Schottenheimer has been their coach. If they want to give themselves a chance to get there again — or have any realistic hopes of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2023 — they'll have to finish a season sweep of the Eagles.

“Build off this one. Continue to do what we did on offense,” said Prescott, who took a knee with 31 seconds remaining on the only play of what was technically Dallas' ninth possession against the Titans. “Go out there with that same mindset this Thursday of scoring every possession. It’s not just going to happen again because we did it today. It’s really about our preparation and the game plan and just all of that coming together.”

What's working

The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first six possessions, which the team said was a first going back at least to 1993. All six drives started in Dallas' end. The shortest was 56 yards. After the TD streak ended with a field goal from Brandon Aubrey, the Cowboys finally had a short drive. Markquese Bell returned a fumble 70 yards to set up the final touchdown.

What needs help

The odds of Dallas catching New York in the NFC East worsened with the Giants' 23-18 victory over AFC South-leading Jacksonville . Even with a victory over the Eagles, the Cowboys might have to win four of their remaining five games. The first four opponents are playoff contenders, the Giants among them.

Stock up

DT Quinnen Williams and edge rusher James Houston had two sacks apiece. It has come to be expected of Williams. He is playing like the All-Pro he was four years ago with the New York Jets, leading the team with eight sacks and atop the NFL with 18 tackles for loss. Houston was buried on the depth chart early in the season but has all of his 3 1/2 sacks in the four games since he has been a bigger part of the rotation.

Stock down

Prescott apparently caught some grief on social media for showing up to the stadium in a baseball cap and T-shirt. He normally puts a little more thought into his pregame outfit.

“I was at the house with my daughters. They didn’t want me to leave, so I didn’t have as much time or interest in finding clothes,” he said. “Still presentable. I’m ready to go. Didn’t know people were judging my attire coming to the game that much.”

Injuries

CB DaRon Bland (ankle) will miss at least three more games after going on injured reserve. ... LB Dee Winters exited with a knee injury, but Schottenheimer indicated it wasn't serious. ... CB Cobie Durant was checked for a concussion but cleared, Schottenheimer said.

Key number

9 — Prescott is the first player in franchise history with nine touchdown passes in two games. He had five against the Niners and four with a rushing TD against the Titans.

Next steps

The Cowboys and Eagles have played twice on Thanksgiving. Philadelphia won both by a combined score of 60-10, including the only shutout loss for Dallas in 58 home games on the holiday.

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