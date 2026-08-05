Pete Alonso hits 2-run single and trade-depleted Orioles beat Angels

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a two-run single, Tyler O’Neill had his third pinch-hit homer of the season, and the trade-depleted Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Cade Povich pitched six scoreless innings in his first start in nearly three months for the Orioles, who traded away Adley Rutschman, Taylor Ward, Tyler Wells and Dean Kremer at the deadline but remain in contention for a wild-card playoff berth.

Christian Franklin made his major league debut, starting in Ward’s former spot in left field, and scored on Alonso’s third-inning single against former Oriole Grayson Rodriguez (3-4).

O’Neill pinch-hit for leadoff batter Dylan Beavers in the eighth inning against Mitch Farris and connected for his eighth homer of the season. That restored Baltimore’s two-run lead after Los Angeles got within 2-1 in the top half on Vaughn Grissom’s RBI double against Andrew Kittredge.

Yennier Cano worked the ninth for his second save. Baltimore (55-58) moved within 1 1/2 games of Cleveland for the final AL wild-card spot but is one of several teams sitting a few games under .500.

METS 6, GUARDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Luis Torrens had three hits — including a three-run homer in the second inning — and drove in four runs as New York defeated Cleveland to snap a three-game losing streak.

Bo Bichette and rookie Carson Benge also went deep for the Mets, who had dropped their last six games against the Guardians. Benge’s 451-foot drive to center field in the eighth was the longest home run at Progressive Field this season.

Sean Manaea (3-5) allowed two runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out seven in six innings. Nate Lavender worked 1 1/3 hitless innings in his major league debut before Kodai Senga, just shifted to a short-relief role, pitched a scoreless ninth.

Jo Adell had two hits in his Cleveland debut after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at Monday’s trade deadline. Steven Kwan extended his on-base streak to 21 games.

REDS 5, ATHLETICS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart drew walks leading off the eighth inning against Hogan Harris and both scored on wild pitches to help Cincinnati hand the Athletics a sixth straight loss.

Julian Garcia (2-2) struck out two in a scoreless eighth, and Emilio Pagán gave up two singles in the ninth before finishing for his 12th save.

Harris (3-1) threw a wild pitch to Eugenio Suárez on a full count, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

The Athletics had a 36-36 record on June 15 but have gone 9-32 since. The Reds (54-58) have won four of five.

Reds starter Brady Singer allowed three runs on five hits over six innings on his 30th birthday. He walked three and fanned six.

PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luis Arraez had two hits and two RBIs in his Philadelphia debut, Jesús Luzardo allowed four hits in eight innings and the Phillies beat Washington for their fourth straight victory.

Trea Turner added three hits and an RBI for Philadelphia, which began play with a two-game cushion in the NL wild-card race.

The Phillies acquired Arraez , a three-time batting champion and four-time All-Star, from the San Francisco Giants for a pair of minor leaguers on Monday to help their powerful but strikeout-heavy lineup, and it paid dividends immediately.

Batting fourth, Arraez drove in Turner from second base with an opposite-field single off Nationals opener Carson Palmquist (0-2) in the first to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead and plated Turner again in Philadelphia’s three-run third inning with a double to right field off Zack Littell.

That was plenty of run support for the All-Star lefty Luzardo (10-5), who struck out seven. Philadelphia improved to 46-18 in contests in which either Luzardo, Zack Wheeler or Cristopher Sánchez start.

YANKEES 2, CARDINALS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — George Lombard Jr. homered in a memorable big league debut and New York beat St. Louis.

In the fifth inning, Lombard homered in his second at-bat by hitting an 0-2 sweeper over the middle of the plate from St. Louis starter Hunter Dobbins (2-2) into the left-field seats. As he completed his first home run trot in the majors, Lombard’s parents hugged in the stands.

Lombard’s 392-foot drive gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead. It was the first homer by a Yankees player in his major league debut since Jasson Domínguez went deep in the first inning against Justin Verlander in Houston on Sept. 1, 2023.

At 21 years, 63 days old, Lombard became the sixth-youngest Yankees player since 1985 to make his debut and the second-youngest shortstop in that span. Derek Jeter debuted May 29, 1995, in Seattle at 20 years, 337 days.

Lombard also helped Ryan Weathers (5-7) pitch six strong innings by starting inning-ending double plays in the third and fifth.

RED SOX 14, WHITE SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Durbin hit a grand slam, Patrick Sandoval earned his first major league win in more than two years and Boston extended their winning streak to six games with a victory over Chicago.

Wilyer Abreu launched a pair of solo homers for the rolling Red Sox, who hit four home runs for the second consecutive game and have won 24 of their last 27.

Sandoval (1-0) struck out five and allowed two runs on six hits and four walks over five-plus innings. It was his first win since May 7, 2024, when he pitched for the Angels before missing half that season and all of 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Red Sox had to come from behind in their previous six wins but broke this one open early with six runs in the first. Durbin did the bulk of the damage with a grand slam to left field and Jarren Durran followed with a shot to right. Ceddanne Rafaela, whose streak of three straight games with a homer came to an end, also had an RBI single in the inning.

Brayan Bello pitched the final three innings for Boston and picked up his first career save

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley hit home runs and Atlanta extended their winning streak to six games with a victory over Miami.

A day after the Braves failed to add another frontline starter, Grant Holmes (7-4) threw six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and a walk while working around an error by Albies. He lowered his ERA to 3.67.

Albies pulled the first pitch he saw in the second inning for a home run to right field, his 19th of the season. Riley crushed a two-run homer 433 feet to left-center off John King in the seventh. Matt Olson was 2 for 3 and was hit by a pitch for the Braves, who are 10-2 at home since the All-Star break.

Dylan Dodd came on in relief with a man on in the seventh, and induced a fly ball and ground ball double play to keep the shutout intact.

Raisel Iglesias gave up two runs in the ninth inning. With runners on first and second and two outs, the Braves closed out the win when Drake Baldwin threw out Jakob Marsee trying to steal third base.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn homered, Logan Henderson allowed two runs in six innings to win his sixth consecutive decision, and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

Henderson (6-1), whose only loss was in early May, allowed four hits, including two solo homers, struck out eight and walked one.

Antonio Senzatela, acquired from the Rockies on Monday, tossed a scoreless seventh with the aid of a double play. Abner Uribe stranded runners on the corners in the eighth and Trevor Megill closed with a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 opportunities.

The NL Central-leading Brewers, who earned their major league-high 70th victory, won for just the second time in eight games this season against Pittsburgh.

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