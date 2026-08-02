Pete Crow-Armstrong's go-ahead triple lifts Cubs to 5-2 win over Yankees

CHICAGO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning triple and scored twice as the Chicago Cubs evened their series with the New York Yankees with a 5-2 win on Saturday night.

Nico Hoerner started the winning rally with his sixth home run, tying the score off Fernando Cruz (4-6), before Crow-Armstrong scored Pedro Ramirez with a line drive into the right-field corner off Brent Headrick. Crow-Armstrong then came home on Seiya Suzuki’s single to center.

Crow-Armstrong scored the game’s first run in the first inning by walking and advancing on a pair of wild pitches by Max Fried.

Michael Busch made it 5-2 in the eighth with an RBI single off Yovanny Cruz.

Cubs reliever Trent Thornton (4-4) pitched 2/3 of an inning for the win. Caleb Thielbar allowed one hit in the ninth but for his third save.

With the wind blowing in from center field at 21 mph, Spencer Jones homered and scored both of the Yankees' runs and Ali Sanchez had three of New York's eight hits.

Jones, on base thanks to Michael Busch's error, scored from second on Jose Caballero's single in the fifth.

In the seventh, Jones lined David Peterson's fastball to left, Jones’ fifth home run of the season and Peterson’s 97th and final pitch of the night. Peterson allowed two runs, one earned, in 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and striking out eight.

Fried allowed two hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one. Fried has allowed one run or fewer in six of his 13 starts.

Up next

RHP Gerrit Cole (4-5, 3.57 ERA) starts for the Yankees on Sunday against Cubs RHP Colin Rea (8-7, 4.67).

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