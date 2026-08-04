PGA Tour regular season ends with Wyndham Championship and LIV goes to Trump Bedminster

PGA Tour

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Greensboro, North Carolina.

Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: 7, 131. Par: 70.

Prize money: $8.5 million. Winner's share: $1,530,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Cameron Young.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Michael Thorbjornsen won the Rocket Classic.

Notes: This is the final tournament of the regular season, with the leading 70 players in the FedEx Cup advancing to the postseason. ... There is no longer a bonus for leading the FedEx Cup after the regular season. Instead, a bonus is paid out after the second playoff event at the BMW Championship. ... Brooks Koepka is No. 86 in the FedEx Cup and faces his last chance to qualify for the postseason. ... Among those outside the top 70 are Keegan Bradley (72) and Jason Day (75). ... Blades Brown is playing of the Korn Ferry Tour, where he is No. 9 on the points list. Brown was a sponsor exemption, but got one of two spots made available with Koepka playing. ... Those in the field trying to improve their position for the postseason are Justin Thomas (40) and Jordan Spieth (55). ... The highest-ranked players in the FedEx Cup are defending champion Cameron Young (3) and North Carolina native Ryan Gerard (16).

Next week: FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF NEW YORK

Site: Bedminster, New Jersey.

Course: Trump National Bedminster GC. Yardage: 7,651. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday, 1-6 p.m. (Fox Sports app); Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Fox Sports app), 2-5 p.m. (FOX); Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. (FOX); Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (FOX).

Previous winner at Bedminster: Cameron Smith in 2023.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Last tournament: Lucas Herbert won LIV Golf UK.

Notes: Jon Rahm leads by 219 points over Bryson DeChambeau with two individual events remaining, in New Jersey and Indianapolis. ... Lucas Herbert is coming off a six-shot victory in LIV Golf UK. He joins Rahm and DeChambeau as the only two-time winners on LIV Golf this year. ... The relegation zone has not been getting much attention over uncertainty whether LIV Golf is around next year or what it will look like. ... LIV Golf played at Trump Bedminster in 2022 and 2023. ... Scott Vincent (Phil Mickelson) and Travis Smyth (Elvis Smylie) are in the field for players who are not available. ... No one from LIV Golf were among the 14 players who made the cut in all four majors this year. ... Rahm is coming off a tie for 23rd in LIV Golf UK, the first time he has finished out of the top 10 since joining the league. ... Tyrrell Hatton has won and finished second in his last two LIV Golf events.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Indianapolis on Aug. 20-23.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

Korn Ferry Tour

PINNACLE BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Omaha, Nebraska.

Course: The Club at Indian Creek. Yardage: 7,721. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner's share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Christo Lamprecht.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Last week: Derek Hitchner won the Utah Championship.

Next week: Albertsons Boise Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

LPGA Tour

Last week: Shiho Kuwaki won the AIG Women's British Open.

Next week: The Standard Portland Classic.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

European tour

Last tournament: Ryan Fox won the British Open.

Next week: Danish Golf Championship.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Zach Johnson won the Portugal Invitational.

Next week: Boeing Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

Other tours

USGA: U.S. Women's Amateur, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tennessee. Television: Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-TD); Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Previous winner: Megha Ganne. Online: https://championships.usga.org/

Epson Tour: Smoky Mountain Championship, Green Meadow CC, Alcoa, Tennessee. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Ladies European Tour: PIF London Championship, Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, England. Television: Thursday, 9-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile); Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel mobile); Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Laura Fuenfstueck. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Scottish Challenge, Schloss Roxburghe Hotel & GC, Kelso, Scotland. Previous winner: Daniel Young. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Legends Tour: Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, Trump International GL, Aberdeen, Scotland. Defending champion: Bo Van Pelt. Online: https://legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: Hokkaido Meiji Cup, Sapporo International (Shimamatsu), Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Yui Kawamoto. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Jeju Samdasoo Masters, Teddy Valley Golf & Resort, Seogwipo, South Korea. Defending champion: Jiwon Ko. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf