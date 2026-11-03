PGA Tour stays in Mexico and European tour begins two-week conclusion in Middle East

PGA Tour

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Los Cabos, Mexico.

Course: El Cardonal at Diamante. Yardage: 7,452. Par: 72.

Prize money: $6 million. Winner's share: $1,080,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ben Griffin.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Andrew Novak won the Mexico Open.

Notes: This is the second straight week for the PGA Tour in Mexico. ... Three tournaments remain for the top 100 players in the FedEx Cup to earn full status for 2027. Mackenzie Hughes is in the field. His tie for fourth last week boosted him to No. 101 in the standings. ... European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is playing on a sponsor exemption. It will be his first regular PGA Tour event of the year, and his first since the World Wide Technology Championship a year ago. ... Blades Brown is among three Korn Ferry Tour graduates in the field. ... Tony Finau is in the field. He fell two spots after missing the cut last week and now is at No. 109. ... U.S. Amateur runner-up Jay Leng and NCAA champion Preston Stout have received sponsor invitations. ... Tiger Woods designed El Cardonal at Diamante. ... Ben Griffin set the tournament record last year by finishing at 29-under 259. ... The tournament has not had a playoff since Graeme McDowell won in 2015.

Next week: Austin Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

European tour

ABU DHABI ALDAR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Yas Links GC. Yardage: 7,468. Par: 72.

Prize money: $9 million. Winner's share: $1.5 million.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 2-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Aaron Rai.

Race to Dubai leader: Eugenio Chacarra.

Last tournament: Yuto Katsuragawa won the Genesis Championship.

Notes: This starts the two-week conclusion to the Race to Dubai. Because 1,500 points are awarded to the winner, the leading four players — Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy and Casey Jarvis — have a mathematical chance of being No. 1 going into the season finale. ... The field is for the top 70 players available. From the top 10 in the Race to Dubai, British Open champion Ryan Fox (No. 6) and Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 10) have chosen not to play. ... Some players are concerned about being so close to the Iran war for not playing. ... Others sitting out include Ryder Cup players Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose. ... The top 50 advance to the season finale in Dubai. Among those assured of not being there are MacIntyre and Rose. ... Ryan Gerard finished at No. 70 but will be playing on the PGA Tour in Mexico this week. ... Joe Dean is holding down the 10th spot for a PGA Tour card, some 51 points ahead of Nacho Elvira.

Next week: DP World Tour Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

LPGA Tour

TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC

Site: Ibaraki, Japan.

Course: Taiheiyo Club (Minori). Yardage: 6,598. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner's share: $315,000.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Nasa Hataoka.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Miyu Yamashita won the Maybank Championship.

Notes: This is the fourth and final event of the LPGA's fall Asian swing before it returns to Florida for the final two events of the year to decide the Race to CME Globe. ... The Toto Classic previously was a 54-hole tournament. ... Asian-born players have won the last 10 tournaments on the LPGA schedule. ... The field includes Shuri Sakuma, who last week won for the fourth time this year on the Japan LPGA. ... Nelly Korda has kept her No. 1 spot in the Race to CME Globe despite sitting out the entire Asia swing. ... The field features only seven Americans among the 78 players. ... The tournament dates to 1973 and has been part of the LPGA schedule as an official event since 1976 when Donna Caponi won. ... Miyu Yamashita moved to No. 2 in the Race to CME Globe with her second win on the LPGA this season last week in Malaysia. She now is only 530 points behind Korda. ... Stacy Lewis in 2012 is the last American winner of the Toto Classic.

Next week: The Annika.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Darren Fichardt won the Simmons Bank Championship.

Next week: Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions/

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: ACN Championship, Miki GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Yuta Sugiura. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Ladies European Tour: Aramco China Championship, Mission Hills (World Cup), Shenzhen, China. Defending champion: Ruixin Liu. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: Telkom PGA Championship, Country Club of Johannesburg, Johannesburg. Defending champion: Deon Germishuys. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Legends Tour: European Senior Masters, La Manga Golf Resort, Cartagena, Spain. Defending champion: Jamie Donaldson. Online: https://legendstour.com/

Korea LPGA: Daebo HausD Championship, Seowon Hills CC, Paju, South Korea. Defending champion: Youmin Hwang. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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