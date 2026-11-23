TACHOTT, Mauritania (AP) — Alexandre Deitos has a grim job: identifying the dead. A criminal forensic investigator with Brazil’s federal police, he has helped put names to corpses mangled in plane crashes and crushed beneath collapsed buildings.

But he had never worked on a case like this: Fishermen in early 2024 found a boat off the Brazilian coast containing eight emaciated bodies, while a ninth was floating nearby. The vessel had drifted across the Atlantic after attempting to carrying dozens of migrants from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes .

After Deitos and his colleagues struggled to make headway with authorities in Africa, they turned to an unexpected place: “Would you help us?” Deitos asked Associated Press reporter Renata Brito.

Brito had written about such “ghost boats” and had already been in touch with the police for a story about this particular tragedy, sharing her previous coverage with them. Brito was in contact with many activists and community leaders who have documented hundreds of people missing after boarding such boats.

Deitos and Brito formed an unusual partnership to identify the boat’s passengers. Two years later, their work took them to the nation of Mauritania , in the Sahara Desert, to collect DNA from the grieving parents, wives and children of those who had perished on that fateful voyage.

The boat that ended up in Brazil had attempted to transit one of the world’s deadliest migration routes. Because of the Atlantic’s vastness, no one knows how many people have been lost.

Thousands of relatives of missing migrants, especially wives, are left in limbo. On top of the emotional distress, the legal and economic consequences can be huge, Deitos said. Some can’t marry again, nor inherit their husband’s property, access bank accounts or receive social benefits.

Kadiatou Gassama, for example, knew her husband, Souleimane, was on the boat. But without a death certificate, she faced difficulty registering her children for school exams or obtaining her residency papers.

There is no international database for missing migrants. The few initiatives that look for them are often slow or out of reach for many families, experts say. Such cases require cross-border cooperation, which can be difficult due to lack of resources, expertise or political will.

Despite the risky journey, many people across West Africa believe they have no better option. They say their lives might never improve if they stay home, where jobs are few, climate change hits hard and extremist violence in some countries is on the rise.

“Each person has the right to be identified,” Deitos said. “And each family has the right to receive the body of their loved one,” regardless of where they may be from.

As identifications are made, there is pain and relief

One father had a final look at his son Hademou Sokhona, who had filmed himself on the boat in its last desperate days. The footage was retrieved from a mobile phone found with the bodies. Sokhona, exhausted, stares into the camera and doesn’t say a word.

Deitos provided the father, Boubou Sokhona, with a screenshot of the video. The father knew right away the passenger was his son.

“Peace be upon their souls,” the father said.

There was a surprise identification when Kouna Cissé, who had traveled from neighboring Mali, recognized an X-ray done in Brazil of the broken ankle of one of the bodies. Cissé obtained a photo of an original X-ray, and Deitos compared the two images. They looked the same. He told Cissé experts in Brazil would need to confirm the match.

But Cissé didn’t need an official analysis. He knew.

“It’s painful,” he said. “But for nearly three years now, I didn’t have the certainty of my son’s death.” Now, “When I go to bed tonight, I will sleep better.”

Of the nine migrants whose bodies were found with the boat, six were identified, a much higher number than Deitos had expected.

One family after another expressed gratitude to Deitos. Someone had cared about them, their sons, their husbands, their brothers. The anguish of not knowing their fate was over.

———

This is a documentary photo story curated by AP photo editors.

The Associated Press receives financial support for global health and development coverage in Africa from the Gates Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org .