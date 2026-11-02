Photographer finds a rare perspective framing a horrific accident in Spain’s beautiful countryside

MADRID (AP) — The Associated Press photojournalist Manu Fernández has been based in Madrid since 2018, working as part of the staff in Spain. Before that, he worked as a freelancer in Barcelona.

Here’s what Fernández had to say about this extraordinary photo of a train crash in Spain:

Why shoot this photo

Unfortunately, a serious railway accident occurred, claiming the lives of dozens of people. As soon as we heard the news, we decided to set off immediately, as the accident site was almost a two-hour drive from Madrid. Coordination while driving was essential, as I wasn’t familiar with the area or the exact location of the accident. My colleague Emilio Morenatti managed to obtain reliable information about the precise location and sent it to me while I was on the road. This information was crucial in helping me find the site quickly and arrive as soon as possible.

How I made this photo

Finding a suitable location proved extremely challenging, as the authorities would not allow us to work anywhere near the accident site. I therefore had to find an elevated vantage point on top of a mountain, planning a route using Google Maps that involved almost an hour’s drive just to get there.

Once I arrived, I had to find a safe place to park and then hike up the mountain carrying all the photographic equipment I needed, including a 400 mm f/2.8 lens, batteries and wide-angle lenses. The climb was demanding, but eventually I reached a spot from which both derailed trains could be seen perfectly, framed against the surrounding landscape.

This particular image was taken using a fixed 135 mm f/1.8 lens. The support of my colleague Morenatti was also crucial. He edited my images remotely, working from early morning until late at night, making sure they were transmitted to the wire as a priority.

Why it works

Although it was a tragic and deeply unfortunate accident, I think the image works because the two trains are naturally integrated into the landscape, almost becoming part of it. Framed by the surrounding trees and mountains, the photograph shows what happened while placing the accident within its wider natural setting.

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