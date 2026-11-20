Spreading plastic tarps and nets beneath olive trees, Palestinian families gather to harvest the fruit with sticks, shakers or their bare hands. But across the groves and in the surrounding hills, the presence of Israeli settlers brings a near-constant threat of harassment and violence.

Olive trees, many of them hundreds of years old, are a symbol of Palestinian heritage and a vital source of income for communities across the occupied West Bank. The harvest, traditionally a time of celebration, has become increasingly dangerous.

Over the past two months, AP photographer Leo Correa has documented families tending their groves alongside scenes of confrontation and intimidation. Attacks on Palestinians, activists and journalists have underscored the growing reach of settlers into Palestinian communities, emboldened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.