MADRID (AP) — Andorra owner Gerard Piqué has questioned the 12-game ban handed to goalkeeper Jesús Owono following a collision that resulted in another player's death, saying the punishment should have been based on the challenge rather than its tragic consequences.

Piqué, a former Spain and Barcelona defender, criticized the sanction in a video posted on TikTok late Monday, two weeks after Owono’s on-field collision with 30-year-old Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel in a second-division match.

De Miguel, who was nicknamed “Demi”, died the following morning.

Piqué said “there is no sanction that could give us Demi back,” and noted that it will take more than 12 games for Owono to be ready to play again. But he didn't think the punishment was fair to the goalkeeper.

“I truly believe imposing the maximum suspension on Jesús for this challenge puts him in a position he doesn’t deserve, because he is not to blame for everything that happened,” Piqué said.

"What this sanction does is make it look like he was responsible for the consequences of what happened. The sanction should have been for his action, not for the consequences.”

Piqué cited a challenge in another match that brought a three-game suspension, and recalled his own collision with Barcelona teammate Víctor Valdés in 2012. He said players, former players and coaches had described the Owono incident as an accident.

The disciplinary committee that punished Owono — who was sent off after the collision — said the goalkeeper used “excessive force.”

De Miguel was chasing a high ball in midfield when he was struck in the chest by Owono, who rushed far outside his area, near the end of the Nov. 2 match in Tenerife. De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest following the collision.

Owono issued a statement through his club expressing his grief and offering his condolences to De Miguel’s family.

Police opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter. Under Spanish law, deaths from non-natural causes, including accidents, are subject to judicial investigation, though prosecutors have said that criminal proceedings are unlikely.

Last week, Andorra coach Carles Manso said it will be up to Owono to decide when he feels ready to play again.

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