Pistons favored to repeat as Central Division champions, trail 3 teams in odds to win the East

Detroit Pistons

Last season: 60-22, lost to Cleveland in the second round.

COACH: J.B. Bickerstaff (3rd season with Pistons, 10th season overall 359-350).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 20 vs. Boston.

DEPARTURES: F Tobias Harris, C Isaiah Stewart, G Caris LeVert.

ADDITIONS: F John Collins, G Isaiah Joe, F Taurean Prince, G Ebuka Okori.

What to expect

The Pistons are favored to repeat as Central Division champions, but they're behind Philadelphia, the New York Knicks and Boston in odds to win the East a season after winning a conference-high 60 games. That seems reasonable because the other contenders appear to have more talent on the roster. Detroit didn't make a major move in the offseason, banking on its young players continuing to develop. Cade Cunningham, coming off an All-NBA season, is aiming to take the next step by cutting down turnovers after ranking fourth and second in that category the last two seasons. All-Star center Jalen Duren , who signed a contract extension after missing the start of training camp, will have every opportunity to establish himself as the team's second star.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: Cunningham is one of the NBA's best players, finishing fifth in MVP voting last season. Ausar Thompson, who signed a contract extension in the offseason, made the All-Defensive team last season and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting after averaging a league-high two steals per game.

The not-so-good: Even during Detroit's renaissance the last two years, it has struggled to shoot from the outside. The Pistons connected on just 11 3-pointers per game last year, when only Sacramento made fewer 3-pointers. Turnovers, led by Cunningham, who handles the ball a lot as a point guard, have also been a problem that hasn't been fixed.

Players to watch

Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, a career-high 9.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds last season and could be even more productive this season. Even though Duren got paid, signing a $200 million, five-year deal, he has a lot to prove after being exposed for his offensive shortcomings in the playoffs. Joe, acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City, is a desperately needed shooter. He has made 681 3-pointers over the last four regular seasons, connecting on 41.5% of his attempts past the arc during that span. Collins was signed in free agency and essentially replaces Harris, who left to join the San Antonio Spurs.

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