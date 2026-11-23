Mauricio Pochettino’s journey in the Champions League has been defined by a couple of memorable hat tricks and even more missed opportunities.

Now, after a 4½-year absence, he is getting another shot in soccer’s top club competition with Manchester United.

When Pochettino — fresh off a Premier League thrashing by Liverpool in his debut — leads United into its game at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday, it will be his first Champions League match since his star-studded Paris Saint-Germain team containing that front line of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar was dumped out by a last-16 hat trick from Karim Benzema , which kick-started Real Madrid’s remarkable run to the title in 2022.

Pochettino got closer a season earlier, losing with PSG in the semifinals to Manchester City.

He was even closer in 2019, when the Argentine wept tears of joy as he somehow guided Tottenham to the final — remember, anyone, that sensational hat trick by Lucas Moura to down Ajax in the semis? — only to lose to Liverpool in the title match.

How far will he get with United?

Well, qualifying for the knockout stage is surely Pochettino's first aim after the team’s turbulent start to the league phase that has included a 4-1 thrashing in Como and a comeback 3-2 win over Roma that wasn’t enough to save Michael Carrick from being fired.

United is on six points from a possible 12 and in 17th place in the 36-team standings heading into the fifth round of games, when Pochettino will be in the spotlight perhaps more than superstar players like Mbappé and Erling Haaland .

Teams finishing in the top eight qualify directly to the last 16 and those placing No. 9-24 will compete in two-legged playoffs for the remaining eight spots in the knockouts. Anything below that and you're out.

Few could say for certain where United will end up, given the team still has to play Leipzig and Bayern Munich at home before finishing the league phase with a trip to Villarreal in late January. After all, this is a club that is in next-to-last place in the Premier League and reeling from a 4-0 loss at fierce rival Liverpool in Pochettino's first match in charge after leaving the U.S. men's team.

Given that United played with 10 men for more than 80 minutes at Anfield, the trip to Sporting might be a first real chance to judge Pochettino at his new team.

“We are in a situation,” Pochettino acknowledged, “that is very complicated, very difficult.”

Injury-hit PSG and Madrid protecting 100% records

Two teams have yet to drop a point so far — and perhaps unsurprisingly they are PSG and Madrid.

Indeed, with Arsenal and Barcelona also in the top five, and Man City and Liverpool elsewhere in the top eight, Europe's heavyweights are already flexing their muscles in the league stage.

PSG hosts Roma on Wednesday and the defending champion's squad strength is being tested with Désiré Doué joining fellow forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in sustaining an ACL injury that is set to keep them out until next season.

On Tuesday, Madrid is at home to PSV Eindhoven and third-place Arsenal hosts Borussia Dortmund.

Fifth-place Barcelona faces one of its longest ever away trips, more than 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) to play Sabah FK in Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

Como the underdog mixing with the elite

The surprise name in the top eight is fourth-place Como, whose home match against AEK Athens offers the Italian upstart a good chance to keep its exalted company high up in the standings and secure at least a playoff spot.

That's because it will soon get harder for Como: its eight-game league-phase schedule ends with matches against PSG and Barcelona.

De Bruyne back at Man City — again

Kevin De Bruyne is getting another return to longtime club Man City with Napoli. He'll hope his latest appearance at Etihad Stadium is longer than the last one .

The Belgian — one of City's greatest ever players — was substituted after just 26 minutes of Napoli's 2-0 loss at the Etihad in league play last season, sacrificed following the sending-off of teammate Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

At least that gave City fans the chance to give him another standing ovation. Expect another one on Tuesday.

Slovan's losing run

Still without a point is Slovan Bratislava, the Slovak champion that has lost four straight games so far and 14 in a row in total in the competition’s main phase.

It's the longest ever run of defeats in the Champions League era, which dates to 1992, but still two short of the European Cup record of 16 held by Jeunesse Esch of Luxembourg.

Can Slovan — coached by former Barcelona and Man City midfielder Yaya Touré — stop the rot at home to Real Betis on Tuesday?

See AP’s full soccer coverage here