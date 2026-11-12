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LA NACION

Police say 4 people have been shot in the trendy Logan Circle neighborhood of the nation’s capital

Four people were shot in a capital neighborhood; police cordoned off the area while launching a massive investigation

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LA NACION
Police say 4 people have been shot in the trendy Logan Circle neighborhood of the nation’s capital
Police say 4 people have been shot in the trendy Logan Circle neighborhood of the nation’s capital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four people were shot in a trendy Washington, D.C., neighborhood within walking distance of the White House early Thursday, said police, who were responding to multiple locations.

The shootings were reported in Logan Circle, about 1 mile north of the White House. No other details are immediately available, including the exact location of the shooting, police Officer Nathan Clarke said.

Police urged people to avoid the area of the 1500 block of 15th Street, which includes a VIDA fitness center, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and residences and is around the corner from a Whole Foods supermarket. Much of the block was cordoned off.

Streets around the area also were blocked off during a massive police response to the scene. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it sent agents to the scene to help.

In early August 2025, a onetime member of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency was assaulted early on a Sunday morning in the Logan Circle neighborhood by a group of teenagers attempting to carjack him and a woman, authorities said.

Days later, Trump fulfilled his threat to bypass local authority and imposed direct federal control over the city, sending in hundreds of National Guard members to reduce crime. That deployment continues today.

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