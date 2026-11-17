ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Leo XIV said his recent lung cancer surgery has not altered his agenda, outlook or even sense of mortality, as he projected a long pontificate focused on unity and healing within the church.

Leo seemed full of health, energy and jokes during an airborne news conference on Monday while returning to Rome from Peru . The grueling, 12-day trip through three South American countries left several members of the travelling Vatican delegation and press corps sick.

“I’m not 100% but I’m pretty good,” Leo said of his surgical recovery. “Endurance is one of the gifts the Lord gave me.”

Leo, 71, had the lower lobe of his right lung removed Oct. 13 because of a cancerous tumor. He said it was discovered by chance during an annual checkup and appeared at first as a shadow on his lung.

“The first news was a surprise. There were no symptoms. I felt fine,” he said. Once the cancer was confirmed, he decided to proceed immediately to have it removed, and said he hoped his experience would help others not fear having checkups or pursue preventive care.

Leo saw no need for the provisional letter of resignation

Prior to going into surgery, Leo said he saw no need to make provisions for the leadership of the Catholic Church if he were left medically impaired and unable to govern.

He said he hadn’t written any instructions, as his predecessors had done, outlining the criteria under which he would resign, which some legal experts believe is necessary if a pope were to end up in an irreversible coma and unable to articulate his resignation.

“Eventually I will do it, I think, but I don’t see the need now,” Leo said, adding that he never doubted he would be in good enough shape afterward to make the South America trip. He credited good doctors, prayer and what he described as a strong sense of determination to recover.

Leo also showed himself in no hurry to appoint new cardinals who will eventually elect his successor, another sign that he is planning to be around for a while. “I will eventually get around to that,” he said.

The pontiff also seemed in no hurry to get things done, saying he still doesn’t know what trips he’ll be taking next year — aside from his previously confirmed trip to South Korea to attend World Youth Day in August.

Unity above all else, Leo says

Leo made it very clear that his No. 1 priority was “unity” and healing in the church, a reference to the polarization that has always existed but in some ways deepened during Pope Francis’ sometimes turbulent pontificate.

Leo was asked, for example, whether he would consider ordaining married men to ease the priest shortage in the Amazon, where remote Indigenous communities can go months or longer without a priest to celebrate the sacraments. Amazonian bishops had asked Francis to allow for such a change but he declined.

Leo said he had no plans to go down that path, either, saying the issue was too divisive.

While ordaining married men is one solution to the priest shortage, Leo said “it’s a solution which in certain areas of the church can cause division because there is not universal, if you will, acceptance.”

“One of my priorities is first to promote unity and communion among us as members in the church,” he said.

“It may be in the future that some things will change. However for right now, for what I believe, an important part of my ministry of the church is to heal, bring people together,” he added.

He similarly said he had no plans to change one of Francis’ most divisive decisions restricting the celebration of the old Latin Mass. Traditionalist Catholics had hoped Leo would be more sympathetic to their cause and would reverse Francis’ crackdown.

But Leo said Francis’ decision already allowed for exceptions and that his decision stands.

Spiritual abuse requires canonical change

Where Leo did hint at some change was on the thorny issue of clergy abuse.

He met with abuse survivors in Argentina and in Peru, and said he recognized that the issue of “spiritual abuse” was a problem in the church that needed to be addressed.

For over two years, a Vatican working group has been studying “spiritual abuse,” given the increasing number of cases of people — often adult women — who accuse priests of using their spiritual authority to psychologically, physically or sexually abuse them.

While the Catholic Church has laws punishing priests who sexually abuse minors, priests who use their spiritual authority to take advantage of people under their care rarely are sanctioned since there are no explicit laws criminalizing the practice.

Leo, a canon lawyer, said he was aware of the loophole in the church’s canon law.

“Spiritual abuse is a very serious topic in the church,” and needs to be addressed canonically, Leo said. “In order to exercise justice, you have to have a codification or a juridical expression of how to apply that, and that’s a very vague concept still,” he said.

At the same time, he conceded that “we all probably could describe either specific cases or kinds of instances where that has happened.”

One recent case of alleged spiritual abuse is expected to land soon on Leo’s desk. A Vatican-appointed tribunal is deciding the fate of the Rev. Marko Rupnik, a once-famous Jesuit mosaic artist accused by two dozen women of spiritual, psychological and sexual abuse.

The women began complaining about his behavior in the 1990s, but nothing was ever done until the victims went public, amid suspicions he was protected by his Jesuit superiors, up to and including Francis.

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