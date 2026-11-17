JERUSALEM (AP) — The Vatican cardinal who oversees care of the Catholic faithful in the Holy Land visited Jerusalem on Tuesday, saying he wanted to convey the presence of Pope Leo XIV during particularly troubled times for Christians in the region.

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, prayed before the Holy Edicule inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher , which marks the site where Christians believe Jesus was buried and rose from the dead.

“Lord, you were here physically,” Gugerotti prayed. “Lord, give hope to the world.”

Leaders of other Christian denominations in Jerusalem listened intently. The incense-filled ceremony, with clergy in solemn robes, offered a show of unity in the basilica where they have sometimes tensely shared worship space in a unique arrangement dating to the 19th century.

Preceded by bagpipers, rows of Franciscan friars and a large cross, Gugerotti and other Christian leaders processed through the narrow stone alleyways of Jerusalem’s Old City to the centuries-old church.

Harassment of clergy and faithful there has been rising. A rare violent attack on a religious sister in April sent shock waves across Israel.

“We know we are not always welcome,” said Sister Marie Reine, a Catholic nun who joined the procession in her white habit. “But our presence can bring peace, too.”

Most of Israel’s Christians are Palestinians, who have been the target of heated rhetoric after Arab-led parties made historic gains in the national elections last month. And neighboring Jordan is reeling from an attack that killed nine worshippers during a service at a Greek Orthodox church.

“We pray that these days may confirm in faith and in hope our priests and religious, who serve with great fidelity in often demanding conditions; our families, who choose, day after day, to remain; and our young people, who need to know that the Church stands beside them as they seek to build a future here,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, in a statement before the visit.

A Catholic father who participated in Tuesday's procession said his children want the family to leave Jerusalem, where many Christians say tensions have grown since the war triggered by the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

“To be here is a vocation,” Andre Haddad said. “We can’t just flee our reality.”

Christians’ emigration from across the Holy Land is an intensifying concern, church and lay leaders say. Many Christians in Israel feel especially vulnerable to organized crime because they are a tiny minority and believe the state provides them little protection “because I’m another Arab,” said Wadie Abunassar, a Catholic community leader from the northern Israeli city of Haifa.

Gugerotti’s six-day visit is also scheduled to take him to Bethlehem , where he will visit the Basilica of the Nativity – where Christians believe Jesus was born – and a mosque. The town is in the occupied West Bank , where Palestinian Muslims and members of the dwindling Christian minority have denounced growing violence by Israeli settlers.

He is also planning to meet the leaders of the Greek Orthodox and Armenian churches in Jerusalem, several of whom attended Tuesday's prayers. During his first papal trip to the Middle East last fall, Leo prayed that Christians might again be united after more than 1,000 years of division between Eastern and Western churches.

Gugerotti's public schedule does not include meetings with Israeli leaders. Leo has reached out to Jewish faith leaders since the inauguration of his pontificate last year, raising hopes for a new start after a strained relationship under his predecessor. He has spoken against rising antisemitism while pleading for an end to war and displacement in Gaza.

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