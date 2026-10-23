Powell scores 25 points to help the Bulls hold off the Bucks, 132-125

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Normal Powell had 25 points, rookie Caleb Wilson added 21 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 132-125 on Friday.

The game was played four hours earlier than originally scheduled because of the Milwaukee Brewers hosting Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

Leonard Miller scored 19 points to help the Bulls rebound from a season-opening 135-92 loss at Toronto on Wednesday night. Jalen Smith had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Buddy Hield scored 13 points.

Tyler Herro, a Milwaukee-area native who was one of four players shipped to the Bucks in a blockbuster off-season trade that sent franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, had 34 points.

Fellow former Heat player Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 19 points and 11 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma had 14 points and Myles Turner 12. The Bucks opened Wednesday night with a loss in Washington.

The teams exchanged leads before the Bulls sealed the victory by hitting multiple free throws down the stretch.

A moment of silence prior to the game and a video tribute at halftime for Don Nelson, the winningest coach in the history of the Bucks. He died Aug. 9 at age 86.

Up next

Bulls: Host Washington on Saturday night.

Bucks: At Philadelphia on Saturday night.

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