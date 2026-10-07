Pro Picks: Rams will edge the Bills on Monday night in potential Super Bowl preview

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills vs. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Sounds like a potential Super Bowl preview.

The Bills (3-1) visit the Rams (2-2) on Monday night fresh off a home loss to Drake Maye and the Patriots.

The Rams were a play or two away from a 1-3 start, but overcame a 10-point deficit at Philadelphia in the fourth quarter.

Buffalo must fix its turnover issues after seven giveaways in the past two games. It’ll be a challenge for the Bills facing a tough Rams defense that’s still missing Myles Garrett. Aaron Donald and cornerback Jaylen Watson could return for this one.

Puka Nacua was back last week and had a big day catching passes from Stafford.

The Rams are 2 ½-point favorites. They’re just 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 games, but Pro Picks likes the home team in a close one.

RAMS: 27-24

TAMPA BAY (0-4) at DALLAS (2-2)

Line: Cowboys minus 8 ½

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels played well enough to win his first career start despite two picks that led to 10 points in a 17-14 loss. He needs more help from teammates. The Buccaneers haven’t covered the spread in 13 straight games, the longest losing streak ATS in the Super Bowl era. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys scored 34 points against Houston’s defense. Dallas’ struggling defense has an opportunity to get on track against the league’s 28th-ranked offense.

COWBOYS: 26-19

PHILADELPHIA (2-2) vs. JACKSONVILLE (3-1), in London

Line: Jaguars minus 7 ½

Lane Johnson’s abrupt retirement is a crushing blow for an offense dealing with injuries to Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and other key players. The Eagles are 18-30 without their long-time, All-Pro right tackle. The Jaguars are scoring 26 points a game and have allowed the second-fewest points in the league. Liam Coen’s offense vs. Vic Fangio’s defense is a matchup between two of the league’s top minds.

JAGUARS: 23-18

CLEVELAND (3-1) at NEW YORK JETS (1-3)

Line: Jets minus 1 ½

Deshaun Watson has led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter in three straight games and the Browns are surprise division leaders under first-year coach Todd Monken. Jets coach Aaron Glenn is 4-17 and feeling the heat. The team is struggling yet is favored to win this one. Geno Smith leads the NFL in completion percentage and hasn’t thrown a pick after leading the league last season.

JETS: 20-17

LAS VEGAS (3-1) at NEW ENGLAND (2-2)

Line: Patriots minus 3 ½

The Raiders beat the Patriots to kick off the 2025 season and then everything went in opposite directions for both teams. Las Vegas ended up 3-14 and fired Pete Carroll. New England went to the Super Bowl. Klint Kubiak and Kirk Cousins have turned things around for the Raiders. Drake Maye was struggling until leading the Patriots to a big win at Buffalo last week.

PATRIOTS: 24-20

CINCINNATI (2-2) at MIAMI (0-4)

Line: Bengals minus 6 1/2

The Bengals have lost two in a row while the Dolphins have yet to score 13 points in a game. Joe Burrow may not have both Ja’Marr Chase (concussion) and Tee Higgins (adductor) so they’ll need the run game to get going. Miami’s defense has allowed just one TD in the past 16 possessions.

BENGALS: 24-16

HOUSTON (0-4) at TENNESSEE (0-4)

Line: Texans minus 7 ½

The Texans begin their quest to become the second team to make the playoffs after an 0-4 start. C.J. Stroud and the offense haven’t been the problem. One of the league’s best defenses has underachieved. The Titans are playing better. They need to learn how to win. Houston has won three straight in the series, including a sweep last season.

TEXANS: 23-17

INDIANAPOLIS (2-2) at PITTSBURGH (2-2)

Line: Steelers minus 2 ½

The Colts have won two in a row to even their record, but they’ve lost six in a row in Pittsburgh since their most recent win there in 2008. Daniel Jones has to protect the ball better. Jonathan Taylor has been consistent. The Steelers had a mini-bye following a Thursday night loss to the Browns. Aaron Rodgers and the offense still aren’t in sync. The secondary isn’t getting Joey Porter Jr. back since he was traded to Dallas.

STEELERS: 22-20

MINNESOTA (4-0) at NEW ORLEANS (1-3)

Line: Vikings minus 2 ½

The Vikings are winning behind a stifling defense and excellent special teams. Kyler Murray need to get the offense going and can build off a strong finish last week. The Saints were humiliated by the Falcons in primetime on the 20th anniversary of the Superdome’s reopening after Hurricane Katrina. They’re trying to avoid losing three straight at home. The Tyler Shough-Chris Olave connection has been a bright spot and the Saints are 8-2 ATS in their past 10 games.

UPSET SPECIAL: SAINTS: 17-16

NEW YORK GIANTS (3-1) at WASHINGTON (1-3)

Line: Commanders minus 3

Jameis Winston has led the Giants to a pair of wins that were secured by the defense making picks inside the 5 two weeks in a row. Winston makes it entertaining and keeps it interesting. The Commanders could have Jayden Daniels back and he’ll be wearing a brace to protect his left elbow. Oddsmakers are expecting the version of Washington that beat Seattle to show up.

BEST BET: COMMANDERS: 26-20

CHICAGO (3-1) at GREEN BAY (2-2)

Line: Bears minus 2 1/2

Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent are 2-0 filling in for Caleb Williams and the Bears are rolling. The defense has improved since allowing 37 points in Week 1. The Packers were not satisfied with a narrow win over Tampa Bay. They lost LB Edgerrin Cooper and still don’t have Micah Parsons. Chicago won two of three meetings last season, including a playoff game.

BEARS: 24-23

DENVER (2-2) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (0-4)

Line: Broncos minus 3 ½

Denver needs to find a way to start games better. Bo Nix seems to have to try to lead a comeback every week. The Broncos have some key injuries to CBs Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss and WR Pat Bryant. The Chargers are in a crisis mode. Justin Herbert hasn’t figured out Mike McDaniel’s offense but maybe they can carry momentum from a strong fourth quarter. Denver is 6-4 ATS in the past 10 meetings.

CHARGERS: 23-20

DETROIT (2-2) at ARIZONA (1-3)

Line: Lions minus 5 ½

The Lions have a potent offense. Problem is the defense is terrible, allowing the most yards and points in the league. Jared Goff and Co. should put up points against Arizona. Jacoby Brissett shouldn’t have any trouble doing the same for the Cardinals. That’s why the over/under 54 ½.

LIONS: 31-27

SAN FRANCISCO (4-0) at SEATTLE (3-1)

Line: Seahawks minus 3

The No. 1 seed in the NFC last season came down to these two teams meeting in Week 18. The Seahawks won and ended up Super Bowl champs. The 49ers are clicking despite numerous injuries. Brock Purdy hasn’t been sacked is playing at an MVP level through the first quarter of the season. The Seahawks have missed Kenneth Walker III but are finding ways to win. The defense has allowed 57 points over the past two games.

SEAHAWKS: 26-22

BALTIMORE (3-1) at ATLANTA (2-2)

Line: Falcons minus 3 ½

Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury, making it difficult to expect the Ravens to win. The Falcons, especially Bijan Robinson, have shined in the national spotlight and aim for three straight primetime wins. It would be a lot easier for Atlanta if Jackson is on the sideline.

FALCONS: 23-20

Last week: Straight up: 11-5. Against spread: 11-4-1.

Overall: Straight up: 40-24. Against spread: 31-31-2.

Best Bet: Straight up: 3-1. Against spread: 2-2.

Upset Special: Straight up: 2-2. Against spread: 2-2.

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