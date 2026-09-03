Pro Picks: The Bills will finally get to the Super Bowl with Josh Allen, and lose to the Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks are aiming to become just the ninth repeat Super Bowl champion and third in the 2000s.

They have 31 other teams standing in their way.

Maybe a third of NFL teams have a real chance to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy on Feb. 14.

Oddsmakers have made the Los Angeles Rams prohibitive favorites (5 1/2:1) to win the Super Bowl after eight-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald unretired to join newcomers Myles Garrett and cornerback Trent McDuffie on a revamped defense that goes with reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and a prolific offense.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have the second-best odds at 10:1 to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

As for the defending champs? The Seahawks have the third-best odds to repeat at 12:1.

The Ravens, Chargers, Texans, Eagles, Chiefs, 49ers and Patriots round out the top 10.

Pro Picks is taking Philadelphia over Buffalo.

Predictions per division:

NFC East

The Eagles have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL and know how to win the biggest games. New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion could take Jalen Hurts to another level. A stout defense that dominated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago is among the league’s best. That’s why Philly wins. And, Nick Sirianni is one of the most underrated coaches in the NFL.

The Cowboys have a shot to snap a 31-year conference championship game drought. Dallas has a high-powered offense led by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens that should finally get some help from a new-look defense led by Christian Parker.

New Giants coach John Harbaugh is a proven winner. He has a solid core in New York led by Jaxson Dart, who could take a big leap in his second year.

The Commanders aren’t close to the team that went to the NFC title game in Jayden Daniels’ rookie season in 2024.

1. Eagles

2. Cowboys

3. Giants

4. Commanders

NFC North

The Lions went from 15 wins to 9-8 and out of the playoffs. They have one of the league’s easiest schedules and a stacked offense. Detroit’s defense has to be better to win this tough division.

No Micah Parsons and Josh Jacobs to start the season means the Packers could have a slow start. A strong group of receivers and coach Matt LaFleur will help Jordan Love keep Green Bay in contention.

Ben Johnson got the best out of Caleb Williams and turned the Bears around in his first season. Expectations are higher now. Chicago is starved for a Super Bowl. But the Bears will take a step backward after winning the division and a playoff game.

Kyler Murray will get a chance to rejuvenate his career with Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota. It worked for Sam Darnold. The defense is the strength for the Vikings.

1. Lions

2. Packers

3. Bears

4. Vikings

NFC South

Baker Mayfield is on a mission to prove his worth and earn a lucrative contract. The Buccaneers may have to win a playoff game to keep coach Todd Bowles in Tampa Bay.

The defending division champion Panthers still have to figure out if Bryce Young will be their long-term quarterback. They’ll stay in the mix in the league’s weakest division.

Bijan Robinson does it all in Atlanta. It won’t be enough for the Falcons to end their playoff drought.

Coach Kellen Moore and QB Tyler Shough should give fans in New Orleans reason for optimism. The Saints have to overcome some key injuries.

1. Buccaneers

2. Panthers

3. Falcons

4. Saints

NFC West

The Rams have one of the most talented rosters the NFL has ever seen. The only thing that could go wrong in Los Angeles is an injury to Stafford. Los Angeles went all-in to win so anything less than a Super Bowl is a disappointment.

The 49ers proved last season they can win despite losing a slew of key players. If Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy and other top starters are on the field, Kyle Shanahan will have his team challenging the Rams.

People should stop doubting Sam Darnold now after two outstanding seasons and a Super Bowl victory. But losing offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will impact Seattle.

The Cardinals are going to struggle in a fierce division. Carson Beck should be the first rookie QB to get a start this season and Jeremiyah Love will be a bright spot.

1. Rams

2. 49ers

3. Seahawks

4. Cardinals

AFC East

Sean McDermott led Buffalo to the playoffs eight times in nine seasons as coach but was replaced by Joe Brady because the Bills couldn’t get past the AFC title game. That has more to do with the roster general manager Brandon Beane put together. Allen still doesn’t have enough help so it’ll take another MVP effort to get the Bills over the hump.

The Patriots added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs for MVP runner-up Drake Maye. A tougher schedule this season will prevent New England from back-to-back division crowns.

Aaron Glenn was overmatched in his first season coaching the Jets. New York is consistently rebuilding. But the Jets have the players to be closer to mediocre than abysmal.

Rookie coach Jeff Hafley is going to have some growing pains with the rebuilding Dolphins. Location is Miami’s highlight.

1. Bills

2. Patriots

3. Jets

4. Dolphins

AFC North

New coach Jesse Minter took over in Baltimore and has a deep roster that’s fallen short consistently in the playoffs. Lamar Jackson is due for another MVP push. Maxx Crosby didn’t work out for the Ravens but Trey Hendrickson is a solid consolation prize who should help the defense do its part.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy are together again looking to win a championship for Pittsburgh this time. The Steelers are always good. Just not good enough.

Joe Burrow wants to keep the championship window open in Cincinnati. Staying on the field has been a problem for him.

Somehow Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback in Cleveland. That’s just like the Browns.

1. Ravens

2. Steelers

3. Bengals

4. Browns

AFC South

Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL’s stingiest defense in Houston. If C.J. Stroud duplicates his rookie season, the Texans can win the Super Bowl.

Liam Coen led a dramatic turnaround in Jacksonville and the Jaguars will make this a down-to-the-wire battle for the division.

Daniel Jones was an MVP candidate early last season before he got hurt. The Colts need him to play at that level again.

The Titans have their quarterback in Cam Ward. They still need more around him.

1. Texans

2. Jaguars

3. Colts

4. Titans

AFC West

Bo Nix’s ankle injury in the playoffs cost Denver a shot at the Super Bowl. He’s healthy now and the Broncos acquired Jaylen Waddle to give him a No. 1 receiver. Denver’s nasty defense will keep the team on top.

Patrick Mahomes is coming off ACL surgery and the Chiefs still have questions around him. It may take Mahomes up to a half-season to get back to his elite level.

Protecting Justin Herbert is always the challenge for the Chargers. New OC Mike McDaniel could end up being the most valuable offseason addition.

Kirk Cousins will try to hold off Fernando Mendoza as long as he can in Las Vegas. Sooner or later, the Raiders will turn to Mendoza.

1. Broncos

2. Chiefs

3. Chargers

4. Raiders

NFC division winners

Eagles, Lions, Buccaneers, Rams

AFC division winners

Bills, Ravens, Texans, Broncos

NFC wild-card teams

Cowboys, 49ers, Seahawks

AFC wild-card teams

Patriots, Jaguars, Chiefs

NFC championship

Eagles over Rams

AFC championship

Bills over Texans

Super Bowl

Eagles over Bills

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