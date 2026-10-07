Prosecutor says man charged in killing of British ex-politician tried to break into Farage's home

LONDON (AP) — A man accused of killing former British politician Ann Widdecombe tried to break into the home of anti-immigration Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage about a year earlier, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Prosecutor Kashif Malik said the DNA of Joshua Kerry was detected on a lighter fluid container found outside the door of Farage's home in April 2025. Surveillance cameras also tracked his car traveling to London from his home in northern England.

Kerry, 28, faces one count of preparation of terrorist acts, including against Farage. He did not enter a plea and remains in custody.

Judge Paul Goldspring in Westminster Magistrates’ Court sent the case to the Central Criminal Court for a hearing Friday.

The charge announced last week came a month after counterterrorism police reopened a probe into an alleged firebomb attempt at Farage's south London home.

Kerry was previously charged with murder in the July 8 beating death of Widdecombe, who was found dead in her house in an isolated southwest England village.

Widdecombe, 78, was a spokesperson for the Reform Party after a long career as a Conservative member of Parliament and government minister known for her blunt-spoken, socially conservative views opposing abortion and the expansion of LGBTQ+ rights.

She later found fame as a contestant on the reality television shows “Strictly Come Dancing” and “Celebrity Big Brother” and returned to politics.

Widdecombe's killing renewed concerns over the security for politicians, which had been tightened in the past decade after the murders of two prominent MPs.

Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed in 2016 by a far-right extremist, and Conservative David Amess was stabbed in 2021 by an attacker inspired by the Islamic State group.