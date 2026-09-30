Protesters against illegal immigration in South Africa call for more deportations

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Hundreds of people held a demonstration against illegal immigration in the South African city of Durban on Wednesday, vowing to intensify their actions against what they say is the government's failure to deal with the issue.

The crowds, led by the March by March group, had set a Sept. 30 deadline for those living illegally in South Africa to leave the country. The deadline wasn't recognized by the government and authorities.

With some brandishing traditional Zulu weapons and singing cultural songs, they marched through Durban’s streets. Police didn’t report any incidents of violence against foreigners during the protest.

A similar deadline set for June 30 sparked a mass repatriation of foreigners to their various African countries after attacks on immigrants. The governments of those nations arranged for the evacuation of their citizens.

Wednesday's demonstration was the latest protest in South Africa over the last few months. There have been reported attacks against some foreign nationals that have led to diplomatic tensions between the South African government and some African nations.

South African authorities also have reported the deportations of thousands of foreigners who were in the country illegally in recent months.

Earlier this month, Nigeria’s parliament indefinitely suspended official visits and engagements with South Africa over the immigration tensions.

For years, South Africa has attracted foreign nationals seeking economic opportunities from across the continent, including from nearby countries Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique and Malawi, and as far away as Nigeria, Ghana and Ethiopia.

Many blame migrants for the country’s high levels of unemployment, crime and pressure on public services.

“We were raising another concern about our porous borders and the fact that we have overstretched resources that are not enough to take care of us,” said Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of March and March.

The protests were meant to put more pressure on the government and called for more deportations of those who are in the country illegally, she said.

“The message we are sending today is that people are getting really, really fed up," she said. "We also hope that our government will take the cries of the people seriously, instead of trying to look good to the international world."

Protesters said that the demonstration was also meant to express outrage over the issue of femicide and gender-based violence in the country, which has recently been highlighted by the killing of at least 11 women in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

Mogomotsi Magome reported from Johannesburg.